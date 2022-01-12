Progress on Lung Cancer Drives Overall Decline in U.S. Cancer Deaths

Most people don’t think of U.S. small towns as dangerous. Yet according to researchers at Northwestern University, small towns are dangerous due to health disparities. Charles Logan, M.D., and David Odell, M.D., recently published “Danger in America’s Small Towns: Rural-Urban Survival Disparities for Patients with Surgically Treated Lung Cancer” in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons. Using data from the National Cancer Database, the authors found the risk of death increased for patients from rural areas and small towns following surgery from lung cancer.
Comments / 0