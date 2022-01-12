ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged

By Jess Cohen
NBC Philadelphia
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly swore he'd never fall in love--but then Megan Fox showed up and now he can't get enough of it. In fact, the rocker is so in love that he decided to propose to the "Jennifer's Body" actress. Fox revealed he popped the question on Jan. 11,...

