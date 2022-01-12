ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MSP release 5-point plan in response to report on race and traffic stops

 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper is releasing a five point plan in response to an independent study commissioned to look at race and traffic...

WSJM

State Police Report Finds Racial Disparity In MSP Traffic Stops

An independent study of Michigan State Police traffic stops in 2020 has found racial disparities in the number of stops and their outcomes. Michigan State University’s Dr. Scott Wolfe was part of the study and said during a state police news conference Wednesday the information applies to most MSP districts.
MICHIGAN STATE
Study finds disparity in state police stops of Black drivers; MSP plans changes

FOX 2 - Michigan State Police announced a pledge to do better when it comes to addressing racial disparities. An independent study commissioned by the law enforcement agency found racial and ethnic disparities in the frequency of traffic stops conducted by troopers in 2020. Researchers at Michigan State University's School of Criminal Justice just wrapped up an independent study looking at who's getting pulled over-- and why.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Report: Passenger fights police during traffic stop

A man is facing a felony arrest charge after allegedly fighting police officers while they were arresting him. During a traffic stop around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on US Highway 40, the passenger, Jeremy B. Mose, 29, threatened to fight responding police officers, according to his arrest affidavit. Mose allegedly got...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Michigan State Police to release independent study into traffic stops

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State Police are set to release details of an independent study into traffic stops. The study sought to review and analyze MSP traffic stop data and was conducted by researchers from the School of Criminal Justice at Michigan State University. Michigan State Police held a press...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Report shows Black drivers were 80% more likely to be stopped by MSP in 2020

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan State Police promised immediate action on Wednesday to solve a large racial disparity in who troopers pull over. The independent 100-page report released and found Black drivers were much more likely to be stopped, searched and arrested. The Michigan State University analysis of all trooper traffic stops from 2020 found Black drivers were about 80% more likely to be stopped.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Police: Meth lab found in car after traffic stop

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City Police say they found a meth lab in a car when they pulled two people over. Police say they stopped Crystal Wroe and her passenger John Applegate on Christmas Eve. Eventually, police say they searched the car and found a gun and drugs,...
TELL CITY, IN
Traffic stop leads to drug bust

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A traffic stop in the early hours of January, 5, led to a sizable discovery of meth and heroin. Shortly before 2 am on Wednesday morning, a Meade County Deputy pulled over 56-year-old Kimberly Rich of Newell. Rich, who was on parole and informed by the deputy that her vehicle would be searched, fled the scene in her car. According to the Meade County Sheriff’s office, Rich was pursued along with help from the Sturgis Police Department.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
Traffic stop leads to methamphetamine arrest

Second arrest since her Oct arrest. On December 25, 2021, Ptl. Curtis Shelpman initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speed violation. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Charlotte R. Milano, age 31 of Madison. During the traffic stop, MPD Officer Trent Smith used his K9 partner Colt to conduct an open air sniff of the vehicle. K9 Colt alerted the odor of narcotics inside of the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, Officers located methamphetamine, marijuna and drug paraphernalia. Milano was placed under arrest on charges of Possession of a Syringe, a level 6 felony, Possession of Methamphetamine, a level 6 felony, and Possession of marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor. Charlotte R. Milano has the presumption of innocence unless proven guilty in a court of law.
MADISON, IN
Rifle, syringes, weed found during traffic Yreka traffic stop

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies located a loaded AK-style rifle, hypodermic syringes and over a pound of marijuana after deputies pulled over a vehicle without license plates, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. Around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, deputies pulled over a white 2005 Honda CRV in Yreka...
YREKA, CA

