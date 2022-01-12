MSP release 5-point plan in response to report on race and traffic stops

Second arrest since her Oct arrest. On December 25, 2021, Ptl. Curtis Shelpman initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speed violation. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Charlotte R. Milano, age 31 of Madison. During the traffic stop, MPD Officer Trent Smith used his K9 partner Colt to conduct an open air sniff of the vehicle. K9 Colt alerted the odor of narcotics inside of the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, Officers located methamphetamine, marijuna and drug paraphernalia. Milano was placed under arrest on charges of Possession of a Syringe, a level 6 felony, Possession of Methamphetamine, a level 6 felony, and Possession of marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor. Charlotte R. Milano has the presumption of innocence unless proven guilty in a court of law.

MADISON, IN ・ 15 DAYS AGO