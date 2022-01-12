ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Kramer-Bottiglio Named National Academy of Engineering Gilbreth Lecturer

yale.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRebecca Kramer-Bottiglio, the John J. Lee Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering & Materials Science, has been selected as one of the National Academy of Engineering’s (NAE) Gilbreth Lecturers. She will present her talk, “Shape-shifting...

seas.yale.edu

schreiner.edu

Schreiner University Engineering Students Place 3rd in National Competition

Kerrville, TX – Schreiner University Engineering professor, Dr. Brian Bernard, and Engineering students, Joe Nava (junior) and Alee Schott (sophomore), won 3rd place and $5,000 in the virtual HACKtheMACHINE Unmanned Track 3 Top Model event. The event took place from Nov 16 through Dec 15, and the winners were announced Dec 17.
KERRVILLE, TX
tamu.edu

Hasan named division director for largest chemical engineering professional organization

Dr. Faruque Hasan, associate professor in the Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering and holder of the Kim Tompkins McDivitt ’88 and Phillip McDivitt ’87 Faculty Fellowship at Texas A&M University, was recently elected as a director of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), Computing and Systems Technology (CAST) Division for 2022-24.
BUSINESS
ucdavis.edu

LAURELS: Engineering Professor Gates Elected to Inventors Academy

Stephen Kowalczykowski, College of Biological Sciences. The Department of Chemical Engineering’s Bruce Gates, world-renowned for his work with catalysts, has been elected a fellow of the National Academy of Inventors, or NAI. He’s a member of the class of 2021, announced in December. Gates, a distinguished professor, is...
DAVIS, CA
The Daily Collegian

Engineer named fellow of international optics society

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Şahin K. Özdemir, associate professor of engineering science and mechanics at Penn State, was elected a 2022 fellow of Optica, the international professional society formerly known as OSA. The 2022 fellows class includes 106 members from 24 countries. Fellows are selected based on...
EDUCATION
uth.edu

An receives National Academy of Inventors fellowship for drug discovery program

An innovative academic drug discovery program at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth Houston) has earned Zhiqiang An, PhD, professor and director of the Texas Therapeutics Institute of the Brown Foundation Institute of Molecular Medicine at McGovern Medical School, a fellowship with the National Academy of Inventors (NAI).
HOUSTON, TX
tamu.edu

Hubbard named as National Academy of Inventors fellow

Dr. James Hubbard Jr. is part of the 2021 class of National Academy of Inventors (NAI) fellows. Hubbard serves as Oscar S. Wyatt, Jr. '45 Chair I Professor in the J. Mike Walker '66 Department of Mechanical Engineering at Texas A&M University. He is also a permanent member of the Hagler Institute for Advanced Study at Texas A&M and a member of the National Academy of Engineering.
SOCIETY
USC News

Yannis C. Yortsos Receives Prestigious Gordon Prize of the National Academy of Engineering

USC Viterbi’s dean is the co-recipient of the award, the nation’s most celebrated for engineering education, for his role in founding the Grand Challenges Scholars Program. Yannis C. Yortsos, dean of the USC Viterbi School of Engineering and a pioneer in “changing the conversation about engineering,” has won, along with three collaborators, the NAE’s prestigious Bernard M. Gordon Prize.
EDUCATION
brown.edu

Accomplished biomedical engineer, academic leader named Brown School of Engineering dean

Tejal Desai, a professor and researcher who has led academic programs at the University of California San Francisco, Boston University and elsewhere, will work to expand collaborative engineering research and teaching. PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] — Tejal Desai, an accomplished biomedical engineer and academic leader who earned a bachelor’s degree...
PROVIDENCE, RI
mtu.edu

College of Business Faculty Nationally Recognized as Engineering Unleashed Fellow

Jonathan Leinonen, principal lecturer in the Michigan Technological University College of Business, is a 2021 Engineering Unleashed Fellow. This year, 27 individuals from higher education institutions across the country have been named fellows by Engineering Unleashed (EU). The designation recognizes leadership in undergraduate engineering education. The honor, which encompasses research plus funding, will go far in continuing to differentiate Michigan Tech’s business program for its business-STEM interface.
HOUGHTON, MI
yale.edu

YSPH Professor Named to Newman’s Own Foundation Board of Directors

Yale School of Public Health Professor Rafael Pérez-Escamilla, Ph.D., has been named to the Board of Directors of Newman’s Own Foundation — a prestigious honor made in light of his extensive service toward maternal and child health, according to a recent announcement. Established in 1982 by actor...
CHARITIES
Daily Mail

Tenured Michigan university professor, 74, who wore a 'space helmet' AND mask for Zoom class is placed on leave for calling students 'vectors of disease' for wanting to attend in-person learning

A tenured Michigan university professor has been placed on leave after he told students in a profanity-laced video that he didn't want to know anything about them because they were 'just vectors of disease.'. 'Go complain to your dean, f*** you! Go ahead,' Barry Mehler yells in the video. 'I'm...
COLLEGES
aithority.com

Buoyant Launches Service Mesh Academy For Hands-On, Engineer-Focused Training From The Creators Of Linkerd

Monthly live and on-demand workshops will help users develop skills to support service mesh deployments, Kubernetes, and other CNCF projects in production. Buoyant, the creators of the world’s lightest and fastest service mesh, Linkerd, announced the launch of Service Mesh Academy, a hands-on training series designed to provide free education for software engineers around the world on the critical topic of the service mesh. The academy provides a series of live, online workshops led by experts in Linkerd or other related topics. Workshops are also available on-demand for those who cannot attend live or prefer self-paced learning.
COMPUTERS
yale.edu

Aaron Gerow appointed Alfred W. Griswold Professor

Aaron Gerow, an authority on Japanese and East Asian cinema and literature who has transformed scholarly and popular understandings of Japanese media, has been appointed the Alfred W. Griswold Professor of East Asian Languages and Literatures and of Film and Media Studies, effective immediately. He is a member of the...
EDUCATION
yale.edu

Laura Forastiere, PhD

Assistant Professor of Biostatistics (Biostatistics); Affiliated Faculty, Yale Institute for Global Health. Laura Forastiere is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Biostatistics at Yale School of Public Health. Her methodological research is focused on methods for assessing causal inference for evidence-based research, exploring the mechanisms underlying the effect of an intervention including causal pathways through intermediate variables or mechanisms of peer influence and spillover between connected units. Her research explores modeling, inferential, and other methodological issues that often arise in applied problems with complex clustered and network data, and standard statistical theory and methods are no longer adequate to support the goals of the analysis. Laura is eager to apply advanced statistical methodology to provide evidence on effective strategies to improve the health and wellbeing of vulnerable populations. She is particularly interested in exploring behavioral interventions that, relying on theories of behavioral economics and social phycology, exploit social interactions and peer influence among individuals. She is involved in many program evaluations and research studies in low- and middle-income countries on malaria, HIV and other STDs, maternal and child health, nutrition, cognitive development, health insurance and microcredit. Dr. Forastiere received her Ph.D. in statistics from the University of Florence (Italy) and postdoc training in statistics and biostatistics at Harvard University. Prior to joining the Department of Biostatistics at Yale School of Public Health, she was a Postdoctoral Associate in the Yale Institute for Network Science.
SCIENCE
yale.edu

Vasilis Vasiliou, PhD

Department Chair and Susan Dwight Bliss Professor of Epidemiology (Environmental Health Sciences) and of Ophthalmology and Visual Science and of Environment; Affiliated Faculty, Yale Institute for Global Health. Vasilis Vasiliou, is Professor and Chair of the Department of Environmental Health Sciences. He received his BSc in Chemistry (1983) and PhD...
SCIENCE
yale.edu

Social Entrepreneurship for Public Health and Education

Today’s public health challenges require innovative solutions. InnovateHealth Yale offers opportunities to utilize and hone your social entrepreneurship skills to tackle the ever-changing local and global health landscape. InnovateHealth Yale, housed at the Yale School of Public Health, supports the creation of innovative solutions to challenges in public health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Milford LIVE News

Advancing the practice of APCs is Velez’s passion

Roseann Velez, FNP-BC, has been a part of the Bayhealth family for a year. She took on a new position as Bayhealth’s first Population Health nurse practitioner coordinator. Velez ensures patients know how to care for themselves once they’re discharged. And she helps make plans to ensure continued care happens until patients are fully recovered. She has an exceptional passion ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE

