ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lay’s unveils chips made with potatoes grown from NFL soil

By Nexstar Media Wire, Trinity Velazquez
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 16 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T8eDU_0dk9UT2B00

NEW ORLEANS, La. ( WVLA ) – Lays potato chips grew potatoes in fields that were mixed with NFL field grounds to make “the greatest chips in football history.”

The potato chip company has created NFL team-themed bags with chips that were made from the potatoes grown in the fields, calling them “Lay’s Golden Grounds.”

To win a limited-edition bag:

  • Follow Lay’s on Twitter
  • Respond to the company’s Golden Grounds sweepstakes tweets with a video that shows how much you love your favorite team
  • Use #LaysGoldenGrounds or #Sweepstakes and the official NFL hashtag for your favorite team in the tweet

“The limited-edition chips are our way of celebrating fans who stand by their teams through victory, defeat and everything in between,” said Stacy Taffet, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America.

Cory Curtis: Post Season NFL Power Rankings

The Lay’s Golden Grounds Sweepstakes begins on Jan. 11 at 8 a.m. and ends on Jan. 25. Find eligibility requirements here . Lay’s also launched a YouTube video featuring NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice about the Golden Grounds chips.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN News 2

Cory Curtis: Post Season NFL Power Rankings

With 18 weeks in the books here are the NFL Power Rankings headed into the post season. 32. Indianapolis Colts (9-8) – Lost to the worst team in the NFL in front of a stadium full of clowns with the playoffs on the line. This is their punishment for the week. 31. New York Giants […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Rice
New York Post

Rob Gronkowski wouldn’t invite Tom Brady to dinner after $1 million bonus

Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski increase his bottom line Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it banked him a dinner invite. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, the Buccaneers quarterback opened up about not making the guest list for Gronkowski’s postgame celebrations, even after doing his part to ensure the tight end would earn $1 million in incentives from Tampa Bay’s Week 18 win over Carolina.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Chubb Makes His Opinion On Baker Mayfield Very Clear

The 2022 offseason could be a rough one between the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield. But Browns running back Nick Chubb has made his thoughts on his quarterback very clear. Speaking to the media, Chubb stood up for Mayfield amid intense criticism of the former No. 1 overall pick....
NFL
WolverineDigest

At Least One NFL Team Is Out On Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh is interested in the NFL. That is a fact and it's ongoing. How interested, versus his interest in and loyalty to Michigan is really what this is all about. Several teams, including the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins, need a head coach. The Las Vegas Raiders are also somewhat in play with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia running the show, but they just made the playoffs last night so it'll be at least another week before we know what direction owner Mark Davis wants to go.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potato Chips#American Football#Food Drink#Frito Lay North America#Post Season Nfl Power#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Sporting News

Slimmed-down Andrew Luck makes rare public appearance on ESPN broadcast before Alabama-Georgia game

Andrew Luck entered Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night looking much different than the man who starred for the Colts from 2012-18. Ahead of the College Football Playoff national championship game between Alabama and Georgia, Luck made a surprise appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay" show. The slimmed-down and mustachioed Luck, standing inside the venue for the first time since he shockingly retired from the NFL after just six seasons, was honored as one of the members of the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cordarrelle Patterson wears “Why not retire in Atlanta?” cleats in season finale

The Falcons and Patterson’s camp will likely enter the offseason with negotiations centering around the amount guaranteed and the number of years on the contract. If a deal doesn’t get it done, it won’t be because either side isn’t interested; it’ll be due to Patterson pricing himself out of Atlanta’s budget, which is undoubtedly a cheap one.
NFL
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy