Rate The Trade: Goran Dragic to The LA Clippers

By Joey Linn
 20 hours ago
A recent article from Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer indicated that the LA Clippers could be bracing for Paul George's injury forcing him to miss the remainder of the season. This isn't exactly a new report, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski already indicated that potential possibility; however, Fischer's report added that George's injury status could dictate how the Clippers approach this season's trade deadline.

With both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George sidelined indefinitely, it is logical to assume that where the Clippers reside in the standings will play a major factor in whether or not one or both of those two players attempt a return this season. Because the Clippers do not own their 2022 First-Round Draft Pick, any attempt to tank would be pointless; however, the team could pursue a youth movement at the deadline that would allow them to develop their young talent while shedding salary for next year's roster construction.

Another direction the Clippers could go, as indicated in Fischer's article, would be a deal for Goran Dragic. The proposed trade would send out Eric Bledsoe's expiring deal to Toronto in return for Dragic. By dealing for Dragic at the deadline, the Clippers would obtain his bird rights, which would allow them to exceed the cap if they chose to re-sign him in the offseason. This deal would pair Dragic with a healthy Paul George and Kawhi Leonard for next year's title push.

While Bledsoe has provided utility at times this season, his fit alongside Paul George and Kawhi Leonard projects to be less than ideal, making his expiring deal a potential trade asset for the Clippers at this year's deadline.

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Mavericks Trade Lands Serge Ibaka in Dallas

Without Kawhi Leonard on the floor due to an ACL injury, many thought that the Los Angeles Clippers would not be a real NBA title contender. Surprisingly though, Paul George looked like one of the best players in the entire league and was able to keep the Clippers very much in the playoff mix in the Western Conference through the first two months of the season.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

New report about Clippers may mean bad news for Paul George

The LA Clippers have officially climbed back to .500 after an amazing come-from-behind win on Tuesday over the Denver Nuggets. But the latest report about the team may mean bad news for one of their star players. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Wednesday that the Clippers are operating under...
NBA
The Game Haus

Cleveland Cavaliers: Trade targets ahead of deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly big buyers, searching for trade targets ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Cavs are, “one of the most active teams” in trade talks. In addition, Windhorst reported, “They want perimeter players, they want guards”. According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavaliers have several trade targets lined up.
NBA
AllClippers

Game Recap: LA Clippers Complete Comeback, Defeat Denver Nuggets 87-85

The LA Clippers started this game about as poorly as possible. In fact, the 28 points the Clippers put up in this first-half of this game, was the fewest first-half points any team has scored this season. It was also the fewest first-half points any team had put up since the Clippers scored just 27 points in the first-half of their 51-point loss to Dallas last season. That is how bad the offense was to start this game; however, their defense kept the Clippers in it while the offense caught up.
NBA
AllClippers

Sources: Update on Paul George's Elbow Injury

The Clippers are in a very interesting predicament for their season. Both of their best players, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, are sidelined with injury, without a timetable for return. Jake Fischer from Bleacher Report indicated that the Clippers are "operating under the possibility" that Paul George may not return...
NBA
NBA

Preview: Denver Nuggets end road trip against LA Clippers

During the dog days of an NBA regular season, a win is a win, regardless of opponent or situation. For a shorthanded Denver Nuggets squad that is recovering from several key absences in recent weeks both on the floor and on the coaching staff, Sunday’s 99-95 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder was good enough to not halt the team’s slow-churning momentum.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

TPM™ 2021-'21 Game #39 vs LA Clippers

Nuggets vs Clippers II: "All games are trap games, this season. (Open images in a new tab for a closer look. Charts courtesy of ESPN.COM. All links contained within this piece will open in a new tab or window.) If you are viewing the pre-game version of the TPM piece...
NBA
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers look to stay healthy ahead of Saturday matchup at AT&T Center

On New Year’s Eve, Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue became the 10th NBA head coach to enter the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols this season. With Dejounte Murray, Doug McDermott and Lonnie Walker IV all recently sidelined due to protocols, the Spurs continue to navigate a relentless league schedule in the midst of an unprecedented COVID surge that has wreaked havoc on NBA rosters. For the Clippers, this includes key injuries to All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
NBA
