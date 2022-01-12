ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biologists identify neural circuits associated with aging

Science Daily
 3 days ago

Biologists have identified neural circuits associated with aging in fruit flies. Some circuits remain the same no matter the fly's age, while others weaken over the fly's life span. FULL STORY. Even older fruit flies are adept at evading a fly swatter. Biologists at the University of Iowa pinpointed...

www.sciencedaily.com

insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find how to stop dementia from nose

In a new study from Osaka City University, researchers found a method to stop dementia from the nose. Dementia is thought to occur when proteins called amyloid-β, tau, and α-synuclein accumulate in the brain. The team had previously shown in a study using mice that the antibiotic rifampicin...
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

A Fascinating Sign Of A High IQ Brain

The brains of highly intelligent individuals are better at staying focused, the research suggests. People with higher IQs have more stable interactions between regions of their brain, a study finds. The new finding contributes to the scientific debate on what makes some people more intelligent than others. Some say that...
SCIENCE
Harvard Health

Tooth loss associated with cognitive impairment, dementia

Poor oral hygiene is a path to gum disease and tooth loss, and an increasing amount of evidence suggests there may also be a link to cognitive decline. One example, published October 2021 in JAMDA: The Journal of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine, evaluated 14 studies focusing on tooth loss and cognitive impairment among 34,000 older adults. People in the study with more tooth loss had, on average, a 48% greater risk for developing cognitive impairment and a 28% greater risk for dementia, compared with people who had less tooth loss. There was no significant difference in risk for dementia among people who had dentures (possibly because they can chew foods and maintain nutrition, the researchers speculated). The researchers say mouth bacteria may play a role in brain inflammation, which might promote cognitive problems. The takeaway: Brush your teeth twice a day, floss every day, and see your dentist regularly. It may also protect your brain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS 42

Study finds potential trigger for Alzheimer’s disease

Finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may eventually lead to a cure for the world’s most common form of dementia. A new study may have discovered that critical trigger, finding a link between genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients and the way a person’s cells produce energy.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Research Roundup: ADHD Drug Appears to Delay Alzheimer’s Symptoms and More

Alzheimer’s disease is associated with two abnormal proteins found in patients’ brains: beta-amyloid and tau. Biogen’s Aduhelm (aducanumab) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its ability to clear beta-amyloid. Researchers at Emory investigated the use of an FDA-approved ADHD medication on patients with mild Alzheimer’s symptoms and found it appeared to reduce levels of tau. For that and more research stories, continue reading.
SCIENCE
uci.edu

UCI-led team first to discover new neural circuits that regulate spatial learning and memory in the brain’s hippocampal formation

Understanding of novel functional roles can advance research in Alzheimer’s disease, other learning and memory disorders. Irvine, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 — A research team led by University of California, Irvine has discovered new neural circuits that regulate spatial learning and memory in the brain’s hippocampal formation. The team identified novel functional roles of new circuit connections between the venal CA1 region and dorsal CA3 regions of the hippocampus and demonstrated that genetic inactivation of this projection impairs object-related spatial learning and memory, but does not modulate anxiety-related behaviors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Engineering brain assembloids to interrogate human neural circuits

The development of neural circuits involves wiring of neurons locally following their generation and migration, as well as establishing long-distance connections between brain regions. Studying these developmental processes in the human nervous system remains difficult because of limited access to tissue that can be maintained as functional over time in vitro. We have previously developed a method to convert human pluripotent stem cells into brain region"“specific organoids that can be fused and integrated to form assembloids and study neuronal migration. In contrast to approaches that mix cell lineages in 2D cultures or engineer microchips, assembloids leverage self-organization to enable complex cell"“cell interactions, circuit formation and maturation in long-term cultures. In this protocol, we describe approaches to model long-range neuronal connectivity in human brain assembloids. We present how to generate 3D spheroids resembling specific domains of the nervous system and then how to integrate them physically to allow axonal projections and synaptic assembly. In addition, we describe a series of assays including viral labeling and retrograde tracing, 3D live imaging of axon projection and optogenetics combined with calcium imaging and electrophysiological recordings to probe and manipulate the circuits in assembloids. The assays take 3"“4 months to complete and require expertise in stem cell culture, imaging and electrophysiology. We anticipate that these approaches will be useful in deciphering human-specific aspects of neural circuit assembly and in modeling neurodevelopmental disorders with patient-derived cells.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Next-generation tissue expansion method improves neural imaging

The glory of tissue expansion technologies is that when structures, such as proteins that build nerve cell connections, are too small for a microscope to resolve, clever chemistry can make everything bigger and easier to see. But sometimes the chemical bonds involved form right where fluorescent antibody labels must attach to proteins to make them visible. Now a team of MIT researchers has solved the problem, demonstrating vast improvements in imaging the structure of neural connections with standard confocal microscopes.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Mouse study identifies bacterial protein associated with colorectal cancers

Strains of bacteria that cause common food-poisoning symptoms often contain a toxin that can damage DNA in intestinal cells, potentially triggering colon cancer, according to a study from researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. The discovery raises the possibility that some of the roughly two million...
CANCER
NewsBreak
Science
Science Daily

New spheres of knowledge on the origin of life

The shape of a cell affects its physical and chemical properties. Different cell types have developed different shapes to enable effective functioning. But what shape were the very first cells, as life began to evolve?. Primitive cells are thought to have been spherical, but experimental evidence supporting this belief remains...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Tuberculosis vaccine could assist future COVID-19 vaccine development

Despite unprecedented efforts to develop COVID-19 vaccines in record time amid the global pandemic, SARS-CoV-2 continues to spread rapidly with the emergence of new variants, such as delta and omicron, making the development of new therapeutic strategies critically important. Preliminary studies early in the pandemic found evidence that countries with...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

New study overturns popular theory on evolution of termite size

Source: Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) Graduate University. Researchers have completed a comprehensive analysis of the head width of over 1500 modern and fossilized species of termites and determined that their size isn't shrinking at a geological timescale. FULL STORY. Researchers have completed a comprehensive analysis of the...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Study challenges evolutionary theory that DNA mutations are random

A simple roadside weed may hold the key to understanding and predicting DNA mutation, according to new research from University of California, Davis, and the Max Planck Institute for Developmental Biology in Germany. The findings, published January 12 in the journal Nature, radically change our understanding of evolution and could...
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Plants: RNA notes to self

How does a developing plant shoot know how, where, and when to grow? Dividing cells need to pass messages from one another to coordinate growth. In plants, important messages are packaged into RNA, which are sent from cell to cell. By studying the mustard-like plant Arabidopsis thaliana, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Professor David Jackson and his team found that RNA messages need a special protein to escort them where they need to go. Without this escort, cells cannot coordinate and the plant fails to develop properly.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Protective gene variant against COVID-19 identified

An international metastudy led by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden has identified a specific gene variant that protects against severe COVID-19 infection. The researchers managed to pinpoint the variant by studying people of different ancestries, a feat they say highlights the importance of conducting clinical trials that include people of diverse descents. The results are published in the journal Nature Genetics.
SCIENCE

