Mariah Meyer, AIA

As the firm continues to grow, HH Architecture is excited to promote Jenessa Van Deen as a firm Principal and as the Director of Operations. Jenessa’s new role consists of ensuring the team’s deliverables and designs meet the high standards their clients have come to expect. She has been and will continue to be a vital asset to HH Architecture with her ability to successfully lead designers and consultants through design to project completion. Jenessa is committed to the Raleigh community and is excited in playing a key role in the success of HH Architecture.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO