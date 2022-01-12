Mariah Meyer, AIA

As the firm continues to grow, HH Architecture is excited to promote Jenessa Van Deen as a firm Principal and as the Director of Operations. Jenessa’s new role consists of ensuring the team’s deliverables and designs meet the high standards their clients have come to expect. She has been and will continue to be a vital asset to HH Architecture with her ability to successfully lead designers and consultants through design to project completion. Jenessa is committed to the Raleigh community and is excited in playing a key role in the success of HH Architecture.
McKinney York Architects is proud to announce the promotion of Brian Carlson, AIA, LEED AP BD+C to Principal. Since joining the firm in 2000, Brian’s honed design eye and extraordinary client service enriches collaborations with clients and elicits an authenticity in his work. Most recently, Brian led the team for the award-winning Montopolis Recreation and Community Center, certified LEED Gold. As Principal, Brian will lead design on projects of more ambitious scale and scope for the firm.
John Frank, AIA has been promoted to Chief Innovation Officer at BRR Architecture, a new role for the firm. John leads efforts to apply the latest architecture technologies and delivery methods to client projects. He also leads the firm's work around net zero energy buildings. John manages BRR's Bentonville office and one of the firm's largest clients; his team's work spans across retail, grocery, hospitality and industrial projects.
STUDIOS Architecture has promoted Belinda Valenti to Associate Principal. She has 20 years of experience in planning and design for commercial, R&D, residential, education, and cultural facilities. In addition to her considerable design talents, Belinda is highly technically skilled, with a special interest in building systems. An active member and frequent speaker for many industry organizations, she is also a member of STUDIOS' DEI Council. She joined the firm in 2017.
DLR Group has appointed Dale Anderson, AIA, ACHA, to principal. Anderson is an architect licensed in various states with experience throughout the northwest, Midwest, and overseas. Anderson’s experience spans multiple facility types, and he specializes in healthcare architecture, sustainable design, lean/integrated design, industrial facilities, and government buildings.
Virtual Design & Construction Coordinator at Clancy & Theys Construction Co. Noah Palmer-Licht recently joined the Clancy & Theys team as Virtual Design & Construction Coordinator. Noah brings twenty years of experience in the construction industry. Noah will work closely with our teams to assist with coordinating models and drawings, as well as creating 3D renderings and 4D animations for project pursuits. Noah’s work increasing technology and use of BIM across all our projects companywide, further support our core values of Safety, Stewardship, Passion & Collaboration.
DLR Group has appointed Ben Foth, AIA, LEED AP B+C, to principal. Foth has worked extensively as a project designer and coordinator on a wide range of public projects in the justice, municipal, and education market sectors. As a LEED Accredited Professional, his work focuses on creating a sustainable built environment that impacts the community and the earth in a positive way.
Lana Zoet, AIA, was recently promoted to Principal at SmithGroup. Working in the firm's Madison and Milwaukee offices, she continues in her role as an architect and as the firm's regional Higher Education Studio Leader, offering architecture, landscape architecture, civil, structural and MEP engineering to area colleges and universities. She is also a LEED Accredited Professional and a WELL Accredited Professional.
DLR Group has appointed Jose Sanchez, Assoc. AIA, LEED AP BD+C, to principal. With 19+ years of extensive international and domestic project experience, Sanchez has proven himself a highly motivated professional with a keen grasp of retail, entertainment, and mixed-use properties. He has a passion for design and a vision for design excellence, client satisfaction, and encouraging best practices.
Hilary Williams has been promoted to partner at the digital influencer management company, Digital Brand Architects.
Williams joined DBA in 2015, and previously served as vice president of talent. She is now one of three partners at the company, joining CEO Raina Penchansky and president Vanessa Flaherty.
Her clients include Summer Fridays co-founder Marianna Hewitt, global fashion and beauty influencer Camila Coelho, best-selling author Katherine Schwarzenegger, former “Bachelorette” star Tayshia Adams, fashion designer Rachel Parcell, chef Gaby Dalkin and the parenting platform Big Little Feelings.
“Hilary distinguishes herself every day through the clients she passionately represents, the reputation she has earned and her...
As the BSA gets ready to celebrate the 2021 BSA Design Award winners, we are featuring profiles on individuals who served on the 2021 Design Award juries. The awards recognize remarkable achievements in architecture that serve as inspiration for practitioners, and elevate the potential for the positive impact that architecture has on our quality of life.
Dallas-based J.C. Penney announced a new CIO and chief digital and transformation office to lead the company's e-commerce and omnichannel investments, according to a news release. Sharmeelee Bala has been named chief information officer and will assume responsibility for the retailer's IT and global technology systems. She will lead the...
Houston-based Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX) is expanding its oncology drug pipeline with an acquisition. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company inked an agreement to acquire a portfolio of clinical programs from Massachusetts-based DeuteRx LLC, including DeuteRx's lead candidate, SP-3164. To acquire DeuteRx's oral, small molecule-targeted protein degradation portfolio, Salarius paid $1.5 million in cash and 1 million shares of the company's common stock, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
What’s the difference between a good company and a truly great one? According to consulting firm Deloitte, organizations that frame their purpose as something beyond making money — existing to solve human problems and benefit communities — show higher market-share gains and grow three times faster than their competitors.
Several weeks ago, the Boston Business Journal wrote a story about the amount of available and soon-to-be-available office space in that city. A few weeks before. the publication wrote a story about how building owners are looking to convert office space to lab space because demand is unprecedented. These two...
In 2017, Jim Aylward told the Business Journal that if he and his team were able to "execute and market" their fledgling health tech startup, he believed they would be acquired. That belief is now reality.
