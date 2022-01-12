ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Stepankowsky column:

By Andre Stepankowsky
Longview Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the satisfactions of retirement is having time to read more books. For years, I wore a navy blue sweatshirt emblazoned with a lamentable message: “So many books, so little time.” It had become threadbare by the time I retired in August 2020. Its condition now makes it suitable only...

tdn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russia warns it will end this week's crisis talks on Ukraine early and leave Europe facing a 'worsening security situation' if the US and NATO do not 'show flexibility'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said this week's talks between Russia and the West over escalating tensions in Ukraine could end today if the US and NATO are not willing to show 'flexibility'. Ryabkov and his delegation arrived in Geneva earlier this morning under Swiss police escort for...
POLITICS
Fox News

Putin is picking a fight he can't win with Ukraine

I almost feel sorry for Russian President Vladimir Putin. As talks over Ukraine fall flat, Putin is picking a fight he can’t win. When President Joe Biden gave up Afghanistan, Putin saw a golden opportunity to play hardball with NATO over Ukraine. But NATO isn’t giving in to Putin’s outrageous demands for the alliance to kick out members like Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and others who joined after 1997.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Adolf Hitler
The Independent

Kremlin says it deplores lack of progress in talks with West

The Kremlin on Thursday said it deplored the lack of progress in talks on Moscow s demand for security guarantees against NATO's eastward expansion and strongly rebuffed Western calls for a pullback of Russian troops from areas near Ukraine Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also warned of a complete rupture U.S.-Russian relations if proposed sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top civilian and military leaders are adopted. The measures, proposed by Senate Democrats, would also target leading leading Russian financial institutions if Moscow sends troops into Ukraine. Russia and the West took uncompromising stands during the talks this...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Nazi Germany#Navy#Russian#Slavic#Slavs#Jews#Leningraders
AFP

NATO and Russia confront stark differences on Ukraine crisis

NATO and Russia confronted their stark divide over security in Europe on Wednesday, with the allies challenging President Vladimir Putin to pull troops back from Ukraine and join talks to reduce the threat of open conflict. Meeting senior Kremlin envoys at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Western ambassadors said Moscow would have no veto on Ukraine nor on any other country joining the alliance and warned it would pay a high price if it invaded. "Russia most of all will have to decide whether they really are about security, in which case they should engage, or whether this was all a pretext, and they may not even know yet," US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said. Sherman's opposite number, deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko, agreed there had been no breakthrough, and lamented that, between them, Russia and NATO have no "positive agenda -- none at all".
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Russia
The Atlantic

China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
POLITICS
AFP

US and NATO coordinate position ahead of Russia talks

The United States and its European allies coordinated their stance Tuesday ahead of new NATO-Russia talks to defuse the Ukrainian border crisis, as Kyiv demanded an international summit. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday reiterated his demand that France and Germany join a new international summit between Moscow and Kyiv to end the conflict.
U.S. POLITICS
dallassun.com

Russia warns US of possible military response

Moscow hasn?t ruled out action if America threatens security balance in Europe. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned his American counterparts on Monday that some form of military response to the US stationing advanced weapons in Europe could be possible in the future. He insisted that if NATO proceeds...
MILITARY
Reuters

NATO offers arms talks as Russia warns of dangers

BRUSSELS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - NATO said on Wednesday it was willing to talk to Russia about arms control and missile deployments to avert the risk of war in Europe, but Moscow said the situation was "very dangerous" and the way forward was unclear. The gulf between Russia's position and...
MILITARY
leader-call.com

COLUMN: Threats to democracy

Be prepared to be inundated today with sorrowful remembrances of a riot deemed an insurrection a year ago that resulted in one death — an unarmed U.S. Air Force veteran getting shot by a police officer inside the U.S. Capitol. We will hear about the attempted overthrow of the...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy