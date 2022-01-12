Osimertinib Shows Durable Results in Treating CNS Metastases in NSCLC

Tony S.K. Mok, MD: The I-PASS study created gefitinib [Iressa] as the standard of care for patients with an EGFR mutation. Today, we’ve got a lot of choices. We have a total of 5 different TKI [tyrosine kinase inhibitors] that have been approved. Two in the first generation, erlotinib [Tarceva] and gefitinib, and 2 in the second generation, afatinib [Gilotrif] and dacomitinib [Vizimpro]. The one in the third generation is the osimertinib [Tagrisso]. There are already data showing that the osimertinib is superior to the first generation TKI in terms of both the progression-free survival [PFS] and the median time to progression in the brain. There’s an advantage of that consideration. Additionally, there are a number of studies on the combination of osimertinib with bevacizumab [Avastin], or other EGFR-TKI with bevacizumab. Also, there is a combination with the chemotherapy that demonstrates improvement in progression-free survival. However, the uptake of combination is not high. A lot of patients can achieve good results without chemotherapy. We want to give them the benefit of the doubt and try 1 single agent first before we consider the role of chemotherapy. Overall, we have a number of good options. Osimertinib is the single agent and current standard, but it’s not wrong to do other TKI first, especially if there is a financial concern.

CANCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO