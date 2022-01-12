ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Osimertinib Shows Durable Results in Treating CNS Metastases in NSCLC

By Conor Killmurray
targetedonc.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleResults from the phase 2 OCEAN trial show that osimertinib is effective in treating central nervous system metastases from non–small cell lung cancer in patients with certain mutations. Osimertinib (Tagrisso) was shown to be a durable treatment for patients with central nervous system (CNS) metastasis who had non-small...

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medscape News

COVID-19 May Promote Tumor Development in Patients With Cancer

The study covered in this summary was published on medRxiv.org as a preprint and has not yet been peer reviewed. Cancer patients exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection experience persistent increases in cytokines, chemokines and (angiogenic) growth factors (CCGs) over and above those seen in unexposed patients, indicates a Belgian analysis of serial blood samples.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Antihistamines Associated With Improved Immunotherapy Response in Patients With Cancer

Commonly used medications may influence responses to checkpoint inhibitors among patients with cancer. Treatment with antihistamines was associated with improved responses to immune checkpoint inhibitors, according to a study published in Cancer Cell. The investigators demonstrated that the histamine receptor H1 (HRH1) acts in tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) to suppress T cell activation in the tumor microenvironment.
CANCER
aithority.com

Following Complete Clearance Of Cancer Lesions In Advanced Liver Cancer Patient, Can-Fite Is Filing Patent Applications For The Treatment Of Various Advanced Solid Tumors

Namodenoson Headed into Pivotal Phase III Liver Cancer Study. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd, a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, announced the Company is filing new patent applications in several countries for the treatment of all advanced solid tumors based on new clinical data showing that a patient with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, was cleared of all tumor lesions following treatment with Namodenoson, an A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR) ligand. These pending patent applications are the latest in Can-Fite’s growing IP portfolio covering its platform technology, as well as its drug candidate Namodenoson and its use in a variety of advanced cancers.
CANCER
asapland.com

What Is Side Effects of Chemotherapy?

-urinary bladder dysfunction. -loss of appetite (common) -sore throat (may persist for months after treatment is completed). A patient felt tired and had some pain in the joints. The doctor ordered a blood test and an X-ray test. After the results came, the doctor told him that he had cancer and he had to undergo chemotherapy as soon as possible. The man was scared and depressed at this news but then started feeling bad about himself because he thought he couldn’t handle it or that his family would not cope.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cns#Ast#Metastases#Egfr#Nct03769103#Bmrr#Parexel#Ci#Pfs
Medscape News

Top 5 Developments in Lung Cancer in 2021

This transcript has been edited for clarity. This is Mark Kris from Memorial Sloan Kettering. We've had another fantastic year for developments in the lung cancer field. 2021 saw many important advances in new medications that can lead to a benefit and hopefully a cure for more patients. I'm going to highlight the top five developments of this year.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Immunotherapy drug shows promise in advanced endometrial cancer

A cancer immunotherapy drug currently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat several forms of cancer is also effective for treating aggressive forms of endometrial (uterine) cancer, according to results from an international phase II clinical trial led by researchers at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center-Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC-James).
CANCER
Medscape News

Pembrolizumab +/- Chemotherapy in Lung Cancer: Reading Between the Studies

This transcript has been edited for clarity. This is Mark Kris from Memorial Sloan Kettering. I'm making the first of, hopefully, an ongoing series of presentations entitled "Reading Between the Studies." What do you do when you need information and you look to clinical trials to give you that information...
CANCER
eturbonews.com

Lung Cancer: New Clinical Trial for Antibody Therapies

Today, Akeso, Inc. announced that Cadonilimab (PD-1/CTLA-4 bi-specific antibody), the first-inclass novel immuno-oncology drug independently developed by the Company, combined with Ivonescimab (PD-1/VEGF bi-specific antibody), the novel immuno-oncology drug independently developed by the company, has obtained approval from the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration of the People’s Republic of China to initiate a phase Ib/II clinical trial with or without chemotherapy for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
targetedonc.com

Sotorasib Shows Modest Anti-Tumor Activity in Colorectal Cancer, More Research Needed

Sotorasib produced an objective response rate of 9.7% in patients with colorectal cancer. Once-daily sotorasib showed modest anti-tumor activity and a manageable safety profile in patients with heavily pretreated chemorefractory patients with colorectal cancer with KRASG12C mutations. However, only an overall response rate of 9.7%, according to an analysis of the CodeBreaK100 trial published in The Lancet Oncology.
CANCER
healio.com

Nivolumab plus ipilimumab benefits patients with asymptomatic melanoma brain metastases

Combination therapy with nivolumab plus ipilimumab conferred an OS benefit for patients with asymptomatic melanoma brain metastases, according to results of the open-label, phase 2 CheckMate 204 study published in The Lancet Oncology. “Immunotherapy in melanoma has been excessively studied ... (but) all of the phase 3 studies completely excluded...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Impact of the IMpower133 Trial in Small Cell Lung Cancer

Leora Horn, MD, discusses the importance of the Impower133 trial. Leora Horn, MD, global clinical head for Lung Cancer and Lung Cancer Strategy at AstraZeneca, discusses the importance of the Impower133 trial (NCT02763579) trial of carboplatin plus etoposide with or without atezolizumab (Tecentriq) in patients with small cell lung cancer.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Looking Ahead to the Future of Multiple Myeloma Treatment

Nina Shah, MD, looks to the future of treating patients with multiple myeloma. Nina Shah, MD: As we move forward in multiple myeloma, I’m excited to see longer term follow-up data for the immunotherapy trials because it’s important for us to know what kind of duration of response our patients are going to get. I am interested in seeing quality of life data because I want to know how to choose between these modalities, which may not be the best for one patient versus another, or what may be best suited for all patients. I also want to see how we’re incorporating minimal residual disease [MRD] for decision making. For that, we’ll look to trials like the MASTER trial [NCT03224507]. Finally, I’m really excited to see if there’s some way that we could get blood-based MRD testing, which is already being looked at with mass spectrometry and other technologies, because I would love for patients to be able to avoid bone marrow [biopsies]. I hate ordering them and patients hate getting them and it’d be great if we could use something else to detect disease and detect it early.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Annamycin for STS Lung Metastases Shows Clinical Activity

Fifty percent of patients in the first 2 cohorts of an early-phase study experienced stable disease on annamycin, and no dose-limiting toxicities were observed. Annamycin for soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases showed clinical activity and a tolerable safety profile, according to interim results of a phase 1b/2 clinical trial of the agent reported in a press release by Moleculin Biotech, Inc.
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Study of Devimistat for Clear Cell Sarcoma Moves on to Treat Second Relapsed Clear Cell Sarcoma Cohort

Devimistat shows therapeutic potential in patients with clear cell sarcoma after dose-escalation ends with no observed dose-limiting toxicities. No dose-limiting toxicities have been observed at the completion of the dose-escalation of devimistat (CPI-613) in patients with relapse clear cell sarcoma treated in the phase 1/2 Apollo 613 study, according to a press release by Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CANCER
ajmc.com

CLN-081 Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation for NSCLC

Cullinan Oncology’s CLN-081 today received a Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Cullinan Oncology’s CLN-081, an orally available, irreversible epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor, today received a Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for...
CANCER
onclive.com

Available Treatment Options for Patients With EGFR Mutant NSCLC

Tony S.K. Mok, MD: The I-PASS study created gefitinib [Iressa] as the standard of care for patients with an EGFR mutation. Today, we’ve got a lot of choices. We have a total of 5 different TKI [tyrosine kinase inhibitors] that have been approved. Two in the first generation, erlotinib [Tarceva] and gefitinib, and 2 in the second generation, afatinib [Gilotrif] and dacomitinib [Vizimpro]. The one in the third generation is the osimertinib [Tagrisso]. There are already data showing that the osimertinib is superior to the first generation TKI in terms of both the progression-free survival [PFS] and the median time to progression in the brain. There’s an advantage of that consideration. Additionally, there are a number of studies on the combination of osimertinib with bevacizumab [Avastin], or other EGFR-TKI with bevacizumab. Also, there is a combination with the chemotherapy that demonstrates improvement in progression-free survival. However, the uptake of combination is not high. A lot of patients can achieve good results without chemotherapy. We want to give them the benefit of the doubt and try 1 single agent first before we consider the role of chemotherapy. Overall, we have a number of good options. Osimertinib is the single agent and current standard, but it’s not wrong to do other TKI first, especially if there is a financial concern.
CANCER
ajmc.com

Targeted Cancer Therapies Showing Promise in Treating Parenchymal Brain Metastases

Recent learnings about treating parenchymal brain metastases stem from several solid tumors, most commonly non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, and melanoma, all of which have benefitted from targeted treatments in recent years. In a recent paper, researchers compiled the most recent evidence on predictive biomarkers for treating parenchymal brain...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Part 1: PARP Inhibition Recommendations in Advanced Ovarian Cancer

During a live virtual event, Matthew L. Anderson, MD, PhD, discusses the National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines for treating patients with advanced ovarian cancer using PARP inhibitors based on BRCA mutation status and other factors. Targeted OncologyTM: Have the PARP inhibitors from the SOLO-1 (NCT01844986), PRIMA (NCT02655016), and PAOLA-1 (NCT02477644)...
CANCER
ajmc.com

Analysis Details Incidence, Prevalence of NSCLC in the United States

A recent analysis provides updated data on non–small cell lung cancer in the United States. A cross-sectional epidemiological US analysis revealed an overall decrease in the incidence of non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) between 2010 and 2017 across age and sex subgroups but showed an increased incidence of stage I NSCLC at diagnosis. The latter finding potentially reflects improved evaluation of incidental nodules, researchers wrote. Results were published in JAMA Oncology.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Gupta and Participants Review Later-Line Therapy in Bladder Cancer

During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Shilpa Gupta, MD, discussed new options for late-line therapies including FGFR inhibitors in patients with bladder cancer. TEJWANI: We have been using enfortumab vedotin-ejfv [Padcev] for third-line [therapy at my institution]. Enfortumab has a good response rate and after failing cisplatin and an...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy