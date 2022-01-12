People On The Move

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Everybody thinks that selling a product or service will be a piece of cake — until they’re met with a host of challenges and obstacles to overcome. Making sales requires a high level of effort and ambition. From coming up with a product or service that will solve an audience’s problem to pinpointing the target audience for a product or service to actually reaching the target audience and finally converting them to loyal customers — the sales process is a long and winding road that’s often full of potholes, detours and traffic jams.

ECONOMY ・ 17 HOURS AGO