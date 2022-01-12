ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

People On The Move

bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a Private Banking Associate, Adams delivers stellar customer service...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Entrepreneurs accuse UnitedHealth of not paying them for $1B business

Two former high-level executives with UnitedHealth Group Inc. are suing their old company, claiming they haven't been paid enough for a billion-dollar business line they helped start. UnitedHealth Group denies the allegations. Ken Ehlert, UnitedHealth Group's former chief scientific officer, and Bill Pollmann, the former chief technology officer, say in...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
thenewsprogress.com

Arthur named Executive Vice President at Benchmark Community Bank

Benchmark Community Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of L. Michael Arthur, Jr. to Executive Vice President/Chief Administrative Officer. The announcement was made by President/CEO Jay Stafford with the new role taking place on January 1, 2022. “Mike’s contributions to Benchmark have been exemplary,” said Stafford. “His knowledge of...
SOUTH HILL, VA
vermontbiz.com

NBT Bank welcomes Barbic as Williston Branch Manager

NBT Bank Regional President Daniel Werme announced Erick Barbic has joined the company as the new branch manager of its Williston office. “Erick’s leadership experience will support the Williston team in building upon our relationship-based approach with customers and community members,” Werme said. Barbic has 17 years of...
WILLISTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Banking#Treasury Management#The Paragon Bank#First Horizon#Diversity Inclusion
bizjournals

Top of the List: Largest Triad Trucking Companies

This week, Triad Business Journal features the region's largest trucking companies, ranked by number of Triad employees. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The full List is available to subscribers only. Don't subscribe? Sign up today. In addition to the weekly print edition, our subscribers can view the entire List online.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
bizjournals

Five ways to manage and overcome common sales challenges

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Everybody thinks that selling a product or service will be a piece of cake — until they’re met with a host of challenges and obstacles to overcome. Making sales requires a high level of effort and ambition. From coming up with a product or service that will solve an audience’s problem to pinpointing the target audience for a product or service to actually reaching the target audience and finally converting them to loyal customers — the sales process is a long and winding road that’s often full of potholes, detours and traffic jams.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Viewpoint: Why cities should embrace life sciences as an economic driver

Several weeks ago, the Boston Business Journal wrote a story about the amount of available and soon-to-be-available office space in that city. A few weeks before. the publication wrote a story about how building owners are looking to convert office space to lab space because demand is unprecedented. These two...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Wells Fargo sees 86% boost in profits for fourth quarter 2021

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) well exceeded analysts' expectations for the fourth quarter, riding on the sales of two businesses and a rebounding economy. San Francisco-based Wells Fargo posted net income of $5.75 billion, or $1.38 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter. Those results included a $943 million net gain from the sale of its corporate trust and asset management businesses and an $875 million decrease in credit-loss allowances, plus a $268 million hit related to leased rail cars.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bizjournals

Former Informz execs' next idea didn't work, so they're trying again

Three years after selling email marketing company Informz in 2017, Terry Nawrot and Joe Tyler decided to start another tech venture. Despite having a positive initial response, about six months in, they realized it wasn't quite working as they had expected. The software product they created in 2020 through their...
TECHNOLOGY
bizjournals

Health tech startup Preferral sold to AristaMD

In 2017, Jim Aylward told the Business Journal that if he and his team were able to "execute and market" their fledgling health tech startup, he believed they would be acquired. That belief is now reality.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy