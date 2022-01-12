ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Bachelor’ season 26 premiere — yay?

By D'Juanna Lester
The Oakland Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBachelor Mondays are back. After non-stop content for a year, 2022 kicks off with what appears to be a drama-filled, shocking season of “The Bachelor.” In most seasons, a contestant is typically chosen from the final two or final six from the previous season to be the next lead. This time,...

Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
Slate

Omicron Comes for The Bachelorette

Tuesday night’s finale of The Bachelorette was pretty typical, in many respects: The show’s lead, Michelle Young, ended things with one of the finalists, Brandon Jones, and got engaged to the other, Nayte Olukoya. As is customary, a live studio audience was on hand to watch the conclusion of a reality saga that was filmed months ago. Then the season’s principals reunited onstage for an “After the Final Rose” post-show special, in which Young alternated between gushing over her fiancé and sitting down with the man whose heart we all just watched her break in front of all of Bachelor Nation. But if and when future anthropologists study tape of the Season 18 finale, they’ll notice something strange happening in real time: the pandemic creeping into the frame.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Bachelor Fans Are Convinced This New Contestant Looks Exactly Like Hannah B.

When Bachelor fans tuned in to the Season 26 premiere on Jan. 3, many thought they saw a familiar face from another era of Bachelor Nation. Susie Evans joined this season to fight for Clayton Echard’s heart, but a lot fans did a double-take, thinking Susie was actually Season 15 Bachelorette Hannah Brown, or any number of other celebrity lookalikes.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

This Bachelor Nation "Curse" May Have Predicted Michelle's Finale Decision

There’s a lot to love about reality dating shows, but one of the not-so-great parts is seeing real people’s hearts break onscreen. Say what you will about Bachelor/Bachelorette love, but no matter what, breakups hurt. If you’re looking for a way to protect your own heart while watching the show, Bachelor Nation thinks there’s a major clue that could tip you off ahead of a major elimination split.If you’re ready to dive into the world of reality show conspiracy theories, here’s what you need to know about Bachelor Nation’s “Breakup Blue,” and how it might have pointed toward the outcome of Michelle Young’s Bachelorette season (among others).
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Why Bachelor Nation Is Buzzing Over Michael Allio's Outing With Amanda Kloots

Watch: Amanda Kloots Shows Full Body Workout With Resistance Band. Amanda Kloots and Michael Allio finally met IRL—and fans couldn't be more delighted. After supporting each other via the internet over the last year, the co-host of The Talk and The Bachelorette star got together for dinner in their home state of Ohio. "Guess who I'm out on the town with?!" Amanda captioned a Dec. 27 Instagram Story selfie of the duo at Burntwood Tavern in Canton. She later shared a sweet photo to her feed with her arm around Michael, writing, "Finally met this guy in person after being Instagram friends for a year!! Lots of fried food, drinks, great chats and laughs!"
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young Did Not Have The Most Dramatic Finale Ever, And Here’s Why That’s Okay

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the result of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, so proceed with caution if you haven’t watched the Season 18 finale. Michelle Young’s journey on The Bachelorette has come to a close, with the Minnesota teacher accepting a proposal from season-long frontrunner Nayte Olukoya. The three-hour season finale, including the “After the Final Rose” special, featured a tough breakup with runner-up Brandon Jones, but otherwise it definitely was not the “most dramatic finale in Bachelorette history,” as the show loves to promote. Here’s why that’s actually a good thing.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Blake Monar Get Cozy After Dale Moss Breakup

Watch: Clare Crawley Gets Emotional Discussing PAINFUL Dale Moss Split. Did The Bachelorette alum Blake Monar get the final rose from Clare Crawley after all?. On Sunday, Jan. 9, the California hairstylist posted on her Instagram page a video montage from a trip to Indiana, showing her looking cozy with the grooming specialist, who she had rejected in the second week of the 16th season of the dating show in 2020. The clip show was posted more than three months after Clare and ex-fiancé Dale Moss, who she chosen as the winner, broke up.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

The Bachelor premiere tried but failed to convincingly turn Clayton Echard into an "underdog"

"Only a reality franchise as far removed from real life as The Bachelor would brand Clayton Echard its unsung hero," says Savannah Walsh. "After two years and four seasons spent filming in various hotels under COVID protocol, The Bachelor has returned to its famed mansion and the formula it’s used for 26 seasons. Echard, a former athlete and contestant on Michelle Young’s recently-wrapped Bachelorette season, is joined by new host Jesse Palmer, a former Bachelor and athlete himself. If you squint, you’d swear they were ousted emcee Chris Harrison and former football player lead Colton Underwood. Or Sean Lowe. As Monday night’s premiere unfolded, the show seemed designed to feel that way." Walsh adds that The Bachelor really attempted to give Echard the "underdog edit" after touting him as an "underdog" in its marketing. "Really, Echard doesn’t subvert any expectations as the Bachelor," says Walsh. "But that doesn’t mean the show won’t spend two hours trying to convince us otherwise. Echard is shown emphasizing how 'humbled' and 'in over my head' he is as he meets a parade of conventionally-attractive women between the ages of 24 and 33...The Bachelor has retreated back to its villa-esque mansion, and reverted back to a lead that matches its overly familiar exterior. But one gets the feeling the show will spend the entire season pretending that it hasn’t." ALSO: Echard believes he was picked because he's a "genuine guy who wanted to find his forever person more than anything else.”
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Find Out How Chris Harrison Spent ‘Bachelor’ Premiere Night as Jesse Palmer Comparisons Roll In

Seeing double? Jesse Palmer made his debut as the host of The Bachelor on Monday, January 3, and Bachelor Nation couldn’t help but think of axed host Chris Harrison. The season 5 Bachelor opened up Clayton Echard‘s premiere by acknowledging his stint as the lead in 2004. Palmer added that he’s now “happily married” — the same phrasing some fans recalled Harrison using in 2002.
NFL
Why The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Understands Fans Not Immediately Embracing New Bachelor Clayton Echard

ABC is gearing up for a new season of The Bachelor, and even as we prepare to watch Clayton Echard — a castoff from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette — attempt to find a wife, many fans still don’t exactly know why the Missouri native was chosen. Echard was under intense scrutiny from the Bachelor Nation loyal after news of his casting leaked prior to even his TV introduction to the franchise, and The Bachelorette co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe understands why fans may have been cheering for a lead that wasn't Echard.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Tayshia Adams Missing From ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale — Where Is She?

One very important person was missing from the live ‘Bachelorette’ finale — co-host Tayshia Adams! Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed why she was M.I.A. Tayshia Adams was unable to make it to the live portion of The Bachelorette finale on Dec. 21. As the show aired, footage cut to the studio, where a live after show was taking place. Kaitlyn Bristowe opened up the show by appearing alone onstage, and she immediately addressed why her co-host, Tayshia, wasn’t in attendance.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Clare Crawley Might Be Dating A Contestant From Her Season Of The Bachelorette

Clare Crawley has been through it all very publicly in terms of relationships. We first met Clare on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor. There were some cultural issues happening on that season that just didn’t translate to the U.S., but Juan Pablo crossed the line when he dismissed Clare during the finale, while whispering sweet nothings […] The post Clare Crawley Might Be Dating A Contestant From Her Season Of The Bachelorette appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘Bachelorette’ Alum Clint Arlis Dies at 34, Kaitlyn Bristowe & Bachelor Nation React

Clint Arlis, who was one of Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s potential suitors on the 11th season of The Bachelorette, has died. He was 34. News of Arlis’ passing was posted by his sister, who wrote on Facebook, “It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th. Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss.” A cause of death has not been revealed.
CELEBRITIES

