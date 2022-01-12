ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

LRE Week in Review

luxuryrealestate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIDDING OPENS JANUARY 25 This luxurious lodge set against the Rocky Mountains features vaulted ceilings, natural wood and stone elements, multiple fireplaces, and sweeping vistas. News from the Network. Jan 04, 2022 — Gulf Coast International Properties. Jan 06, 2022 — Royal Shell Real Estate, Inc. Jan...

www.luxuryrealestate.com

luxuryrealestate.com

David Merenda Joins the Team at Gulf Coast international Properties®

NAPLES, FLORIDA USA - Gulf Coast International Properties® (GCIP) is pleased to announce David Merenda has joined the firm. David has been visiting Naples with family for many years. Born and raised in Toronto, Canada, David is a graduate of The Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA). A licensed real estate broker in Toronto, Ontario since 1999 and in the sales force since 1995, David has decades of luxury real estate experience. Merenda has been involved in hundreds of real estate transactions and has seen many different economic cycles. His luxury experience includes many sales in the million and multi-million dollar range.
FLORIDA STATE
news3lv.com

Robot server spotted at local Henderson restaurant

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Check this out! A viewer sent in video of a robot server who is helping out a local Henderson restaurant. 'Servi' the robot is now serving customers at the Rachel's Kitchen location at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. MORE ON NEWS 3...
HENDERSON, NV
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
luxuryrealestate.com

1024 E MARKS STREET

Located in the heart of one of Orlando’s most desirable neighborhoods, this 2019 built end-unit David Weekly townhome offers almost 1,900 SQFT of “like new” living space with three bedrooms and three and one-half bathrooms. A covered front porch welcomes you to the front door of this tastefully designed home. Upon entry and on the first floor a privately located bedroom and bathroom with access from both the bedroom and hallway. This room can be easily converted or used as a home office, playroom, or exercise space. As you ascend the hardwood stairwell to the second floor you notice the bright and open living areas with an abundance of natural light from surrounding windows. Towards the back of the townhome is a spacious kitchen with white stone countertops, stainless steel Profile appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and a large center island. The kitchen connects seamlessly to the dining area allowing easy entertaining and socializing. Adjacent to the dining area is a large living room with a door leading to a covered balcony, making the entire second floor the perfect place to relax and spend time with family, friends, and guests. A half bath is conveniently located on the second floor to accommodate the main living areas. The master-suite is on the third floor featuring a space utilizing barn door style entry to the generous master bathroom with a dual sink vanity, large garden tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet. On the other side of this floor is the third bedroom, also with an en-suite bathroom. The first floor hallway leads to a connected two car garage. Enjoy urban living next to the sought after Mills-50 District, minutes from Lake Highland Preparatory School (K-12), close to Downtown, Ivanhoe Village and Thornton Park. Plenty of popular dining and entertainment destinations surround you in this impeccably maintained and amazingly located townhome.
ORLANDO, FL
luxuryrealestate.com

5315 Clearsite Street

Welcome to this charming 3-bedroom 2-bath turnkey family home nestled on a family-friendly, tree-lined street in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in South Torrance. Seaside Ranchos is secluded, but conveniently located near the beaches, the lively Riviera Village, Del Amo Mall, short course golfing at Sea-Aire and youth baseball at TABB as well as the best schools in the area.
TORRANCE, CA
luxuryrealestate.com

Julie Jones and Tim Murphy of Florida Luxurious Properties Represent the Seller of the Iconic “La Maison Blanche” Located at 1818 SE 10th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL

- With a list price of $27,500,000, Julie Jones and Tim Murphy of Florida Luxurious Properties proudly represented the seller in achieving the top sales result in Fort Lauderdale for 2022!. When rarity exceeds luxury, this irreplaceable property, surrounded by intracoastal views, is incomparable in terms of substance, quality, and...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Thrillist

The 16 Best Steakhouses in Las Vegas

Eating at a great steakhouse should be on everyone's bucket list of dining experiences in Las Vegas. Some have old-school charm. Others have modern style. Yet all serve great food in a captivating environment with wine, whiskey, martinis, or whatever drink suits your fancy. And at the end of this year, we’ll be gaining another serious contender with the expansion of Peter Luger’s iconic New York steakhouse. In the meantime though, if you need help separating the good from the great, check out these top picks for the best steakhouses in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxuryrealestate.com

Carrie Wells Closes Downtown Fireside Townhouse For $19.5 Million

(Jan 13, 2022) – Carrie Wells with Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate recently closed 140 W. Cooper Ave for $19.5M. Wells represented the seller in the transaction. The 6,000 sq.-ft. four bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse is part of the Fireside Townhomes division that is surrounded by mountain vistas and located opposite of Koch Park. The Fireside Townhomes have protected views of Aspen Mountain and Shadow Mountain.
REAL ESTATE
WGAU

Want to live on a cruise ship? New ship will offer the opportunity

Cruising is often thought of as an option for an extravagant vacation, but a company is working to change that by creating a luxury residential ship. Storylines is projected to launch in 2024 and will have fully furnished rooms between one and four bedrooms, along with studios and two-story penthouses on its ship, CNN reported. The price for those homes range from $400,000 up to $8 million, per CNN.
ECONOMY

