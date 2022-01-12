ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Jacobson

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamar Johnson Collaborative is pleased to announce that Executive Director Sarah Jacobson, AIA...

bizjournals

Sarah Bobulsky

Sarah Bobulsky, previously vice president of Commercial at Helix, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Her move follows a nearly six-year tenure where she was deeply involved with strategy, business and commercial operations, and financing efforts, including Helix’s most recent $50 million Series C financing round which closed in mid-2021.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Sarah Cords

Guiding and building brand strategy, digital marketing programs and campaigns, inbound and HubSpot technology expertise, and complex website builds. Sarah leads the Client Services team at Vye consisting of both Project Management and Account Strategy. She oversees the strategic direction for many key partnership clients and is tasked with delivering on Vye's mission to redefine marketing as a measurable growth investment by blending data, technology and creativity.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

JCPenney taps execs to lead technology and digital organizations

Dallas-based J.C. Penney announced a new CIO and chief digital and transformation office to lead the company's e-commerce and omnichannel investments, according to a news release. Sharmeelee Bala has been named chief information officer and will assume responsibility for the retailer's IT and global technology systems. She will lead the...
DALLAS, TX
Variety

Hilary Williams Promoted to Partner at Digital Brand Architects

Hilary Williams has been promoted to partner at the digital influencer management company, Digital Brand Architects. Williams joined DBA in 2015, and previously served as vice president of talent. She is now one of three partners at the company, joining CEO Raina Penchansky and president Vanessa Flaherty. Her clients include Summer Fridays co-founder Marianna Hewitt, global fashion and beauty influencer Camila Coelho, best-selling author Katherine Schwarzenegger, former “Bachelorette” star Tayshia Adams, fashion designer Rachel Parcell, chef Gaby Dalkin and the parenting platform Big Little Feelings. “Hilary distinguishes herself every day through the clients she passionately represents, the reputation she has earned and her...
BUSINESS

