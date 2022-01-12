ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith Hernandez stunned by New York Mets jersey retirement news

 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the magnitude of having his number being retired by the New York Mets is "sinking in," Keith Hernandez can only wonder if the Hall of Fame could still be in his future after falling off the ballot in 2004 after nine years. Hernandez, a captain and commentator beloved...

metsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Baseball Reacts To Keith Hernandez’s Number Retirement

The Mets announced they will be retiring Keith Hernandez‘s number 17 jersey and Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Steve Gelbs shared a special message with him. Michael Garaffa rounds up everything surrounding the announcement. Howie Rose congratulated Hernandez for receiving the special honor. Hernandez’s former teammate Lenny Dykstra took...
Mets to retire Keith's No. 17 on July 9

NEW YORK -- Late in the 2019 season, at a press conference announcing plans to retire Jerry Koosman’s uniform number, then-owner Jeff Wilpon spoke about the Mets’ proposal to “catch up and do some neat things for the fans” in the arena of franchise history. For years, the Mets had absorbed criticism for not connecting deeply enough with their roots. They intended to do something about it.
CBS Boston

Dan Shaughnessy Doesn’t Vote For David Ortiz For Hall Of Fame, But Does Vote For Jeff Kent

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Every year, a handful of BBWAA members make some headlines for their Baseball Hall of Fame ballots. This year, Dan Shaughnessy of The Boston Globe is one of those members. The seven members on the Globe staff who have Hall of Fame voting privileges shared their choices with the world on Tuesday, and it was Shaughnessy’s ballot that certainly stood out — both for which players he didn’t vote for and for which player he did vote for. Shaughnessy only used one of his 10 available votes. He didn’t use it on David Ortiz, who’s in his...
WSOC Charlotte

Yankees to name first female MLB manager

Rachel Balkovec will be the first female manager in professional baseball, as the New York Yankees have hired her to manage their affiliate in Tampa. Balkovec confirmed the news to MLB.com, saying she will be joining the Low-A Tampa Tarpons next season. She has been coaching professionally for 10 years, and was the first female full-time hitting coach in an MLB organization, MLB.com reported.
CBS Boston

Three-Time World Series Champ Jon Lester Announces Retirement After 16 MLB Seasons

BOSTON (CBS) — After a 16-year career in Major League Baseball that saw him bring World Series titles to both the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, Jon Lester has announced his retirement. The 38-year-old lefty called it a career on Wednesday. Lester retires with a 200-117 record and a 3.66 ERA during the regular season, to go along with a 9-7 record and 2.51 ERA during the postseason. Lester won three World Series rings during his career — two with the Red Sox and one with the Cubs — sporting a 4-1 record and a 1.77 ERA in the Fall...
CBS Sports

Every MLB team's best free-agent signing ever: Ichiro, Randy Johnson, Barry Bonds and even a minor-league deal

Prior to the start of MLB's owner-imposed lockout last month, there was a free-agent frenzy unlike anything we've seen in recent baseball history. Maybe even in all of baseball history. Half of the top 50 free agents signed before the lockout, many in the week leading up to the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement. Signings came fast and furious.
blackchronicle.com

Baseball Hall of Fame 2022: Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa make Matt Snyder’s hypothetical ballot; A-Rod left out

As the late, great Tom Petty once sang, The Waiting is the hardest part. I first visited the Baseball Hall of Fame when I was 8 years old. Each of the three Snyder kids got to pick out something from the gift shop. I got Hall of Fame baseball cards. I can still picture the cards of John McGraw, Joe McGinnity and the like up to the true early titans like Christy Mathewson and Honus Wagner. I continued on in attempting to collect as much information about Hall of Famers as possible throughout my childhood. I made all-time teams for the likes of the Cubs, Red Sox, Giants, Pirates, Reds, etc. on Nintendo’s immortal Baseball Stars. After I saw “Soul of the Game” on HBO, I became obsessed with learning about the Negro Leagues greats like Josh Gibson and Satchel Paige. I read everything I could find on Jackie Robinson, who has become my baseball version of a hero.
The Desert Sun

Column: Ten baseball players not in Hall of Fame but worthy of high praise

There have been 19,969 men to play Major League Baseball. Only 263 have made it into the Hall of Fame. There are players who are not in the Hall of Fame – and likely will not be anytime in the future – but their significant singular achievements are more than worthy of their special place in baseball history. It’s the Hall of Significant Achievement.
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Coach Blocked

After the Padres denied the Mets permission to interview Ryan Flaherty, the Giants followed suit and denied New York permission to interview pitching coach Andrew Bailey for the bench coach position. The team also checked in on Grand Canyon University head coach Andy Stankiewicz, but he chose to stay in...
FanSided

Boston Globe writer submits shocking David Ortiz-less Hall-of-Fame ballot

For the second consecutive year, Boston Globe writer Dan Shaughnessy submits a Hall of Fame ballot with only Jeff Kent marked, ignoring David Ortiz. Usually, sports reporters give more credence to the athletes in their locale, honoring their successes more passionately as they see these individuals inspire the city and bring home championships.
