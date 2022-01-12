ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Frank Turner Releases Emotional Tribute To Scott Hutchison, ‘A Wave Across The Bay’

By Will Schube
udiscovermusic.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrank Turner has unveiled a new single, “A Wave Across A Bay,” a heavy, emotional track in which Turner pays tribute to his late friend Scott Hutchison of Frightened Rabbit. Turner’s flair for crafting confessional yet life-affirming songs from challenging emotions has been on top form with...

www.udiscovermusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
floodmagazine.com

In Conversation: Frightened Rabbit’s Grant Hutchison and Designer Dave Thomas on Scott Hutchison’s Posthumous Book “The Work”

Before he was a critically acclaimed songwriter, Frightened Rabbit’s frontman Scott Hutchison was an artist and illustrator, something that continued throughout his tenure in the band until his untimely death in 2018. Together with album designer Dave Thomas, the two created the band’s unique aesthetic and came up with album art that reflected the deep feelings and sentiments in Hutchison’s lyrics, which have connected with countless fans all over the world.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
soultracks.com

The SOS Band leader updates fans on the group and singer Mary Davis

(January 4, 2022) It was more than a year ago that the R&B world was rocked by the news that forty year SOS Band mainstay and lead vocalist Mary Davis had suffered a stroke, and would be forced to leave the group to focus on her health. Now, in a post on TikTok, SOS Band leader Abdul Ra’oof updates fans on the group and on Ms. Davis (see the video below or click here).
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Hutchison
Person
Frank Turner
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Il Divo’s Carlos Marin called ex-wife to ‘say goodbye’ before dying of COVID

“The Power Of Love” was on full display. Il Divo star Carlos Marin bid his ex-wife farewell via Facetime when he knew “he wasn’t going to make it” ahead of his tragic death at 52 last week. His former paramour, Geraldine Larrosa, dropped the heartbreaking bombshell while arriving at the Spanish baritone’s private wake in Madrid on Monday, the Daily Mail reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frightened Rabbit#Fthc#Fiddler S Elbow#Tiny Changes
E! News

Nick Cannon Shares Photos With All 7 of His Children for Christmas After Son Zen's Death

Watch: Nick Cannon Reveals His 5-Month-Old Son Has Died. Nick Cannon's holiday celebration wouldn't be complete without a few heartwarming photos of his little ones. The Wild 'N Out star took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share a series of portraits of himself with his seven children, including a sweet snapshot of him with his 5-month-old son Zen, who passed away earlier this month due to a brain tumor.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Radar Online.com

Betty White Won't Be Buried Next To Beloved Third Husband Allen Ludden, Despite Actress Calling Out His Name Moments Before Death

Betty White will not be laid to rest next to her husband Allen Ludden, despite his name being the last thing she called out before passing away last week. According to reports, the Golden Girls star won't be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, like her third husband. Ludden has been buried there since his death in 1981.
MINERAL POINT, WI
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Keith Richards Names His Top 10 Favorite Singers Of All Time

Artists almost inevitably always draw inspiration from some other artists. Just as many will have favorites whose influence and praises they themselves will sing for the ages. Rolling Stones frontman Keith Richards weighs in on who he considers his favorite singers, who he also considers the greatest in the industry.
MUSIC
JamBase

Remembering Joe Cocker: Performing With John Belushi On ‘SNL’

Rock vocalist Joe Cocker died on this date in 2014 at age 70. Possessing one of the most recognizable singing voices, Cocker was also equally identifiable, at least early in his career, by his enthusiastic performance style. Born in Sheffield, England on May 20, 1944, Cocker’s career was built around...
MUSIC
963kklz.com

9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
MUSIC
Variety

Il Divo Singer Carlos Marin Dies at 53 of COVID Complications

Carlos Marin, the ever smiling and sharply dressed baritone powerhouse of multi-national quartet Il Divo, died Sunday of COVID complications. He was 53. After feeling ill, Marin had been hospitalized on Dec. 8 in the Intensive Care Unit of the Manchester Royal Hospital while on tour in the U.K. His death was announced on Sunday by Il Divo via the group’s Twitter account. “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marín, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. For 17 years, the four of us have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ultimate Classic Rock

Wanda Young, Singer for the Marvelettes, Dead at 78

Wanda Young, who found fame as the lead singer of the classic R&B group the Marvelettes, has died at the age of 78. “We are so saddened by the news of Wanda Young of the Marvelettes passing,” noted a message posted to Twitter by the Classic Motown label. “What an impact she has had on the world of Classic Motown and the lives of so many. Her legacy will continue to live on.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy