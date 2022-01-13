ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fox Pushes Country Music Drama ‘Monarch’ to Fall Due to COVID-Related Production Delays

By Tim Baysinger
TheWrap
 13 hours ago
Fox is pushing back the premiere of country music drama “Monarch” until the fall. The series, which stars Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins, was originally scheduled to premiere after Fox’s coverage of the NFL’s NFC Championship Game on Jan. 30. Anna Friel, Josh Sasse, Beth Ditto, Meagan Holder, Inigo Pascual, Martha...

Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Allegedly Wants Tyra Banks Replaced as Host

Tyra Banks has faced an uphill battle as host of Dancing With The Stars since taking the reins from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in 2020, and that could spell disaster for the former supermodel. Monsters & Critics reports that many believe that Banks tried to pull focus to herself and away from the dancers in season 30 of the competition show, making her a rather unpopular host. Although it was initially reported "that producers didn't blame Tyra for the dropping ratings, it looks like they might be making a change anyway and removing her as the host."
Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
countryliving.com

'American Idol' Fans Are in a Frenzy After Seeing a New Instagram About the "Historic" New Season

Let's rewind back to 2002 when Keith Urban's "Somebody Like You" was topping the charts and we were first mesmerized by Kelly Clarkson's voice. American Idol premiered almost two decades ago and since then, it's introduced us to some of our favorite singers like Fantasia Barrino, Taylor Hicks, Jordin Sparks, and, of course, "Before He Cheats" singer Carrie Underwood.
Primetimer

This Is Us' final season feels like another end of an era for network TV

The sixth and final season is a "bittersweet moment for NBC and broadcast TV in general," says Michael Schneider. "This Is Us was an out-of-the-box smash, the kind that doesn’t come along often, and definitely not these days at the networks. The drama and ABC’s also-retiring comedy Black-ish represent two of the last broadcast series to achieve any sort of major recognition at the Primetime Emmys and other awards shows — another reason this feels a bit like one of those 'end of an era' moments for legacy media." As Schneider points out, "the entire television business has undergone a seismic shift since This Is Us debuted on NBC in (September) 2016. When (creator Dan) Fogelman first began pitching the series, streaming was in its infancy and fall TV launches came with major fanfare, and there was much higher awareness even for shows without major preexisting IP. At the time, prestige TV was still emerging from its dark, antihero era. Family dramas without a gritty edge weren’t getting much traction in primetime anymore. This Is Us flew in the face of that, bringing relationship-driven series back to the forefront." This Is Us star Mandy Moore remembers being told early on that This Is Us' success signaled the end of an era. “Like: ‘This is the last monolith as network television," she says. "You guys are a part of something really special.’ Who knows if that’s really going to be the case. But it does feel like that in certain respects. I mean, our viewing habits have changed.” Fellow This Is Us star Chrissy Metz adds: “We were actually one of the shows that people would stand around when we were (still) at our watercoolers at the offices, talking to each other and wanting to watch it week to week instead of bingeing it.”
Deadline

Hulu Orders 20th Television Comedy ‘Reboot’ To Series; Judy Greer Joins Alongside Keegan-Michael Key & Johnny Knoxville

Hulu has ordered the Steven Levitan and 20th Television comedy Reboot to series. Judy Greer has notched the female lead character role of Bree Marie Larson in the Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville comedy series, replacing Leslie Bibb. Deadline hears that the writers took the direction of the female lead character in a different direction. The nine-time Emmy winning Levitan created, wrote, is executive producing and is show-running Reboot. Steeped in the irony of the television’s industry continuing inclination to “reboot” hit shows from the past, the series begins when Hulu reboots an early 2000’s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast  back together. Now...
Popculture

'Monarch': FOX's Country Music Show's Premiere Pushed Back Months, Just Weeks Before Debuting

Monarch, a new country music drama staring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins that was set to start before the end of this month, will not debut until the fall, Fox said Wednesday. The show was originally scheduled to air on Jan. 30 following the NFL's NFC Championship Game before moving to Tuesdays on Feb. 1. Fox cited the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for the delay, which means they could air the entire season without interruptions.
Laredo Morning Times

TV Ratings: ‘1883’ Has Biggest Debut for New Show on Cable Since 2015

As Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” universe expands, so does its audience. After “Yellowstone’s” Season 4 premiere in November soared to 14.7 million viewers — an impressive feat in today’s bleak linear TV landscape — “1883,” the neo-western prequel, had the biggest new series premiere on cable since 2015.
Deadline

‘Scream’s Red Carpet Premiere Slashed Amid Covid Surge

While the red carpet premiere for the fifth film in the Scream franchise was scheduled to take place next Tuesday, January 11, it has been canceled due to Covid safety concerns, Deadline has confirmed. News of the event’s cancellation comes amid a nationwide Covid surge fueled by the spread of the Omicron variant, which has recently forced the 2022 Sundance Film Festival to move online and led to the indefinite postponement of the 2022 Grammy Awards. Other premieres shut down in recent weeks include those for HBO Max’s superhero series Peacemaker and Hulu’s How I Met Your Mother spin-off, How I Met Your...
TVLine

ABC Boss Addresses Oscars Host Plan, Status of Primetime All My Children, Grey's, Millionaire and Live Sitcoms

The Academy Awards airing on ABC in March will have a host — for the first time in four years. Appearing at the Television Critics Association virtual winter press tour on Tuesday, Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, affirmed that filmdom’s biggest night will have a host this year, though he had no details to share at this time — including whether ABC’s late-night star, Jimmy Kimmel, might make a return as emcee. Other topics addressed, even if vaguely, by Erwich during the TCA press conference: * Declaring Grey’s Anatomy to be “still at the top of its game...
Deadline

‘American Idol’: Bobby Bones Won’t Return As In-House Mentor For Season 20

The upcoming 20th season of American Idol will be without Bobby Bones. Bones confirmed Friday on Instagram Stories that he’ll be ending his run on the ABC singing competition series after four seasons. In a since-expired post, Bones revealed that because of conflict with another show, he won’t be on Idol this season. You can read it in full below. “Some of you noticed I’m not in the Idol promos this season,” he wrote. “My contract [with] my new network won’t let me do another show right now. Love Idol, btw. Was a great 4 years.” Bones has been with the ABC revival...
thecountrynote.com

Arista Records/Monument Records Releases Main Theme from FOX’s New Country Drama, MONARCH

“The Card You Gamble,” Performed by Caitlyn Smith,. Series Premieres Sunday, January 30, Following the. NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Arista Records/Monument Records, the official music partner of FOX Entertainment’s highly anticipated new country music drama series, MONARCH, has released the series’ main theme song, “The Card You Gamble,” performed by cross-country singer Caitlyn Smith, available everywhere now. MONARCH premieres Sunday, January 30, immediately following the NFC Championship on FOX. The series continues with its time period premiere on Tuesday, February 1 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).
channelguidemag.com

‘Monarch’ Tells a Tale of Lies & Secrets in Country Music’s Golden Family

The dark side of country music is coming out. FOX’s new drama Monarch follows the first family of country music in an epic tale of lies and betrayal. The matriarch and patriarch of this family, the Romans, are Dottie (played by Susan Sarandon) and Albie (portrayed by country music star Trace Adkins). Together, the duo have created a dynasty, but now it’s on shaky ground. Their daughter, Nicky (Anna Friel), is ready to do everything she can to protect her family’s musical reign as well as navigate her own growing career.
southernthing.com

Sad that ‘Yellowstone’ is ending? ‘Monarch’ promises gritty drama set to country music

Dramas about family dynasties are hot tickets for streaming services at the moment (think "Yellowstone," which may end after season 6) and Fox doesn’t intend to be left out. Its new drama “Monarch,” which begins Jan. 30, 2022, promises glitz and tragedy set against the backdrop of the country music industry. In this case, Academy Award-winner Susan Sarandon takes on the role of matriarch of the Roman opposite Trace Adkins as the patriarch.
Buffalo Business First

Zealot Interactive chosen as musical partner for 'Monarch,' a country music show on Fox

A Buffalo-based startup has been selected to help people learn the songs from Fox Entertainment's new television show about music. Zealot Interactive – which relocated from Virginia to Buffalo last year, then won $500,000 in the 43North competition – will use its Fret Zealot platform to help people learn the guitar parts on original songs and select covers that appear in the show “Monarch."
spoilertv.com

Monarch - Pushed to Fall 2022 by FOX Two Weeks Before Premiere

"With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama, MONARCH, is a top priority for FOX Entertainment in 2022. Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule MONARCH's January 30 debut to the Fall. As the cornerstone of FOX's new 2022-23 slate, shifting a show of this magnitude allows us to have its entire first season produced, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support launch, and give our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with a non-compromised run of episodes. We thank our cast, producers, writers and the entire crew for their tireless work and continued dedication to the country music-filled world that is MONARCH."
MusicRadar.com

Fret Zealot tuition system teams up with new country music drama Monarch

'Interactive guitar education system' Fret Zealot has announced a partnership with FOX that will see the app host songs from forthcoming country music drama Monarch. Starting this week, Fret Zealot will host interactive guitar lessons based on tracks from the show, with instructor-led sessions and using its patented guitar neck instructional LED device.
