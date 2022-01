Astronomers believe they may have found a second supermoon 5,500 light years away which is orbiting a planet the size of Jupiter Researchers spotted the giant exomoon candidate orbiting the planet Kepler 1708b, a world 5,500 light years from Earth in the direction of the Cygna and Lyra constellations.The team involved in the research is led by David Kipping and his Cool Worlds Lab at Columbia University which reported the first exomoon candidate in 2017.The new exomoon is about a third smaller than the Neptune-sized moon that Mr Kipping and his colleagues previously found orbiting a similar Jupiter-sized...

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO