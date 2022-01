Logitech's business grew rapidly during the pandemic as people outfitted their home office and bought more gaming accessories. Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) is a world leader in designing, manufacturing, and selling the computer and entertainment peripherals. Their mouse, keyboard, webcams, and other gaming peripherals are in market leading position and command a premium from customers. During the pandemic their revenue grew rapidly as people renovated their home offices and purchased more gaming peripherals. As people start returning to work, the market is expecting Logitech's growth rate to slow down. I believe the market is overestimating the slowdown and Logitech is a bargain at this point. Logitech provides a great investment opportunity for a value investor because:

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO