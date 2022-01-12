ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skill Checkup: A 43-Year-Old Man With a History of Smoking and Current Pressure in the Middle of the Chest and Dyspnea

Medscape News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Skill Checkup series provides a quick, case-style interactive quiz highlighting key guidelines- and evidence-based information to inform clinical practice. A 43-year-old...

reference.medscape.com

Medscape News

Skill Checkup: A 55-Year-Old Man With Schizophrenia and New-Onset Involuntary Movements

The Skill Checkup series provides a quick, case-style interactive quiz highlighting key guidelines- and evidence-based information to inform clinical practice. A 55-year-old man presented with new-onset repetitive mouth movements, which resemble chewing. He lives with his sister, who first noticed these movements approximately 1 month ago. When questioned, the patient did not recall experiencing any unusual mouth movements. He has a history of schizophrenia, which was diagnosed when he underwent a psychiatric hospitalization owing to auditory and visual hallucinations at 22 years of age. Since then, his hallucinations have generally been managed on antipsychotic medication. He was initially treated with a typical (first-generation) antipsychotic, with his current psychiatrist switching him to an atypical (second-generation) antipsychotic approximately 10 years ago. There have been no changes to his antipsychotic medication regimen (type or dose) in the past year. Upon physical examination, the patient exhibited involuntary, repetitive, and stereotyped puckering and smacking of his lips. Upon close examination, repetitive movement of his fingers was observed when he was asked to walk with his arms resting at his sides. His total dyskinesia score on the Abnormal Involuntary Movement Scale (AIMS) was an 8, with a global rating of 3. No rigidity was observed.
Frederick News-Post

Cardiovascular risks may be worse for thinking, memory skills in middle-aged women

A Mayo Clinic study shows heart conditions such as coronary artery disease and cardiovascular risk factors such as diabetes and high cholesterol have stronger association with decline in memory and thinking skills during midlife for women than men. That’s despite a higher prevalence of those conditions in men. The research is published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
Medscape News

Skill Checkup: A 32-Year-Old Man With Unusual Severe Shortness of Breath, Wheezing, and Nonproductive Cough

The Skill Checkup series provides a quick, case-style interactive quiz highlighting key guidelines- and evidence-based information to inform clinical practice. A 32-year-old man and avid golfer presents to the emergency department with severe shortness of breath; wheezing, and persistent; nonproductive cough. He says that these symptoms are not unusual and are worse upon awakening in the morning. He awakens in the middle of the night several times a month with symptoms, including nasal obstruction, rhinorrhea, and paroxysms of sneezing. He has a medical history that is significant for allergies to pet dander and dust mites since childhood. He is a nonsmoker and works as an insurance agent. He recently started dating a woman who has a cat.
Medscape News

Skill Checkup: An Elderly Man With Leg Pain and Weakness

The Skill Checkup series provides a quick, case-style interactive quiz highlighting key guidelines- and evidence-based information to inform clinical practice. A 79-year-old retired White male schoolteacher presents with bone pain and increasing weakness. He is 5 ft 8 in and weighs 196 lb (body mass index = 29.8). He has a history of ischemic stroke at age 72 and has been on warfarin and statin therapy with no stroke recurrence for 7 years, but his gait remains labored with chronic walking dysfunction despite physical therapy. About 3 years ago, he had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma (MM) (Bence Jones kappa ISS-2, R-ISS 2) after a tibial fracture of the right leg led to a full workup. Initial cytogenetic analysis revealed del17p positivity. The patient was considered ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant at that time. Instead, he was treated with eight 21-day cycles of a first-line regimen known as VRd, which consists of bortezomib (V) 1.3 mg/m2 on days 1, 4, 8, and 11; lenalidomide (R) 25 mg on days 1-14; and low-dose dexamethasone (d) 20 mg on days 1, 2, 4, 5, 8, 9, 11, and 12. He then received ongoing maintenance with lenalidomide 15 mg once a day for 21 days. The lenalidomide maintenance regimen was continued for 30 months. Dexamethasone was discontinued after the first eight induction cycles to make the maintenance regimen simpler and easier to tolerate. He has been regularly monitored since the initial diagnosis and now presents with new-onset bone pain in both legs, as well as increasing weakness.
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for...
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
popville.com

Vaccine Requirements will be required starting January 15 at Restaurants, Bars, Indoor entertainment and exercise establishments per the Mayor

“Beginning Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 6AM certain establishments will be required to verify that patrons ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The timeline for vaccine requirements is as follows:”. Proof of vaccination will be required at:. Acceptable types of proof of...
spring.org.uk

5 Foods And Drinks That Reduce Blood Pressure

The foods and drink that lower blood pressure and prevent heart disease. Eating berries, nuts, cocoa products, apples, and drinking tea have been found to improve blood circulation and vascular health. These foods and drink are rich in flavanols, a type of polyphenol that has powerful antioxidant effects. A diet...
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
Daily Mail

Mother who correctly diagnosed her two-year-old daughter's rare liver cancer by Googling her symptoms blasts doctors who said that it was constipation or appendicitis

A devastated mother correctly diagnosed her two-year-old daughter's rare liver cancer six months before doctors who told her it was just constipation. Louise Millward, 34, from Inkberrow, Worcestershire, noticed Grace had lost her appetite and was more tired than normal in May last year. The mum-of-two took the little girl...
