Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA toast is in order to actress Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly (though, you might want to bring your own beverage). The couple has announced they are engaged. Fox shared a video of the engagement on Instagram, which happened on January 11, and reflected on their courtship....

shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
shefinds

Megan Fox’s Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

Megan Fox has just sparked fresh plastic surgery rumors, as she was papped leaving the famous Diamond Face Institute in Beverly Hills late on Monday, December 13th with a very noticeably plumper pout. The 35-year-old actress instinctively covered her face when she spotted the paparazzi waiting outside the establishment where...
Vulture

Machine Gun Kelly to Wed the Girl on His Teen Bedroom Wall

From “I am weed” to “I am wed.” Megan Fox said yes to marrying Colson Baker, a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly. The pair have been self-mythologizing an epic romance since they began dating, and the engagement ring Kelly had designed is no exception. “i know tradition is one ring,” he wrote on Instagram, “but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.” MGK said he proposed “beneath the same branches we fell in love under,” referring to the banyan tree mentioned in an interlude on Tickets to my Downfall that Fox appears on.
97.5 NOW FM

Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off + Breaks New Toy in Viral TikTok

Machine Gun Kelly was showing off a new toy when he broke it. He'll need to replace the toy, but at least the hit-maker landed a viral TikTok in the process. Yesterday (Dec. 28), the "Bloody Valentine" crooner took to social media to share a video of him playing with a Bop It. Remember the hand-eye coordination toy that was all the rage in the '90s and early aughts? Well, he got one and filmed a video with his girlfriend Megan Fox to show it off.
People

Machine Gun Kelly Clue Stumps Jeopardy! Contestants in Viral Clip

Machine Gun Kelly's star might be shining bright, but it appears his work hasn't quite breached certain circles. The Born with Horns artist, 31, was the answer to an $800 clue this week on Jeopardy!, under the category "MUSICAL 3-INITIALers," but none of the contestants appeared to know of the multi-hyphenate celeb (né Colson Baker).
1029thebuzz.com

Machine Gun Kelly Becomes A Question On Jeopardy

This week, Machine Gun Kelly got a mention on the television game show, Jeopardy and the contestants didn’t know who he was. The $800 the clue was: “The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK?”. The clue even came with a close-up of his...
Moore News

Brian Austin Green gets locked in kids' school

Brian Austin Green got locked in the grounds of his kids' school. The 48-year-old actor - who has Noah Shannon, nine, Bodhi Ransom, seven, and Journey River, five, with ex-wife Megan Fox - got stuck after helping to redecorate the classrooms and asked for "help" on social media. He shared...
shefinds

Did Hailey Bieber Forget Her Pants On Instagram? She's The Latest Celeb To Rock The Look

No, Hailey Bieber didn’t get ready in a hurry, and no, she wasn’t caught unawares and papped while she was only half dressed. Every time Mrs Bieber has been pictured without her pants, we have to tell you that her look was completely intentional! Promise! And if it wasn’t, then the 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model did a great job of making it look like it was!
Hello Magazine

Kate Beckinsale wows fans with rare photo with daughter Lily

Kate Beckinsale has shared a series of pictures looking back at the past 12 months including two rare pictures with her daughter Lily. The actress took to social media to post a selection of images she took in 2021 including a fun birthday night out with Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. But it was the pictures with her daughter Lily that had fans talking as they spent two years apart due to the pandemic.
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
Popculture

Travis Barker Ignites Chaos Among Kardashian Fans After Posting a Photo With a Baby Bottle

Has the Kardashian family welcomed another baby? Fans are in a frenzy after Kourtney Kardashian's fiance, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, shared a photo of their Christmas festivities that featured a baby bottle. Us Weekly reports that Barker posted a photo to his Instagram story on Dec. 26 of his family watching How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and a bottle of milk could be seen in the corner of the frame.
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
