ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California sues ‘sharing ministry’ health insurance plan

By DON THOMPSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 hours ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California on Wednesday sued what the state’s attorney general called a sham health insurance company operating as a “health care sharing ministry” — one the state claims illegally denied members benefits while retaining as much as 84% of their payments.

The lawsuit names The Aliera Companies and the Moses family, which founded Sharity Ministries Inc. Sharity, formerly known as Trinity Healthshare Inc., is a nonprofit corporation.

But the state says Aliera is a for-profit corporation that collected hundreds of millions of dollars in premiums from thousands of Californians and others around the U.S. through unauthorized health plans and insurance sold through Sharity/Trinity.

Instead of paying members’ health care costs, the state alleges the company routinely denied claims and spent just 16 cents of every dollar in premiums on health care expenses.

“It’s particularly egregious when bad actors operating in the health care marketplace take advantage of families, when they take their money but provide essentially worthless coverage,” Attorney General Rob Bonta said in announcing the lawsuit.

“This left countless families crushed — not just by illness and the weight of medical emergencies, but by the burden of insurmountable medical debt.”

Before California’s lawsuit, 14 states and Washington, D.C., had taken actions against the Atlanta, Georgia-based company.

They include the California Department of Insurance, which issued a cease-and-desist order in 2020 to stop Aliera from selling new plans in the state. But the state contends that the company kept operating for existing California members until Sharity entered bankruptcy last year.

Aliera did not respond to telephone and email requests for comment Wednesday.

But in a statement on its website responding to previous allegations, the company said it “is a holding and management company and is neither an insurance company nor a Health Care Sharing Ministry (“HCSM”); however, through multiple wholly owned subsidiaries ... we do provide services to HCSM clients.”

Aliera and Sharity were among such “sharing” plans called out last summer by “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

California’s lawsuit alleges that Aliera never met the the legal definition of a health care sharing ministry, which among other things required them to be a nonprofit in existence since December 31, 1999.

Members were told their monthly payments would go to help others with their health care costs. But the state says that the company and Moses family retained as much as 84% of premiums.

By contrast, traditional companies authorized under the 2010 federal Affordable Care Act are required to spend at least 80% of their premiums on medical care.

Covered California Executive Director Peter Lee said plans included in the state’s program spend an average of 87% of premiums on health care.

Bonta in April had issued a more general consumer alert about such “sharing” companies.

He said that, unlike Covered California plans, such health care sharing ministries are not required to cover preexisting conditions or guarantee coverage for medical costs or services such as birth control, prescriptions and mental health care.

The issue arose after the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010.

Such health care sharing ministries were permitted to let consumers pool their money with others who share their religious beliefs, with the goal of assisting each other through medical emergencies.

They were exempted from many of the new federal coverage requirements, and some companies began marketing the sharing plans as a cheaper alternative to the new Obamacare compliant health insurance.

Enrollment in such sharing programs has since grown from about 100,000 members in 2010 to 1.5 million members in 2020. California has the nation’s second-highest membership, with about 69,000 members, according to the lawsuit.

Bonta and Lee said many of the firms may be operating illegally because they don’t meet the requirements for a health care ministry exception.

Comments / 0

Related
mynspr.org

10 new California laws that might affect your everyday in 2022

The new year in California also marks the arrival of hundreds of laws that go into effect on January 1. Many of these bills-turned-laws and ballot-measures-finally-going-into-effect won’t necessarily surface in your everyday lives. But dozens — from recycling and policing to bacon and booze — will affect your neighborhood, local businesses, and home.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

California would be first state to offer health coverage for all immigrants under governor’s proposal

All low-income residents in California, regardless of immigration status, would be eligible for the state’s Medicaid coverage under Governor Gavin Newsom’s state budget proposal.The governor’s proposed $286bn state budget includes $614m to expand Medi-Cal eligibility for all residents, which could make the state the first to expand healthcare coverage for all residents, and the first in the country to attempt universal health coverage for all its residents.“California is poised to be … the first state in the country to achieve universal access to health coverage,” the governor announced at a press conference on 10 January.Immigrants ages 26 and younger became...
IMMIGRATION
FOX40

California stimulus checks: Last Golden State payments go out

Tuesday marks the last day that the final batch of Golden State Stimulus II checks are expected to be mailed out, according to a schedule from California’s Franchise Tax Board. The payments will be going to eligible recipients who live in areas with ZIP codes ending in 928-999, FTB’s website shows. The checks can take […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Washington, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Plans#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Coverage#Ap#The Aliera Companies#Sharity Ministries Inc#Trinity Healthshare Inc#Californians#Sharity Trinity
abc17news.com

California lawmaker resigns to lead labor federation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A powerful state lawmaker in California has resigned from the Legislature. Lorena Gonzalez will become the next leader of the California Labor Federation. It’s the nation’s largest federation of labor unions, representing about 2.1 million workers. Gonzalez announced Monday she will resign on Wednesday. The San Diego Democrat is best known nationally for authoring a law aimed at giving many independent contractors the same rights and benefits as full-time employees. Newly redrawn legislative districts could have forced Gonzalez to seek reelection this year against another Democratic incumbent. Gonzalez called leading the Labor Federation her dream job. She is expected to take over in July.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Empower workers or government overreach? California’s fast food bill tests labor laws

As union representation has bottomed out in some of the country’s lowest-paid industries, a group of California lawmakers and labor leaders are pushing to test a version of sectoral bargaining, a labor strategy common in other high-income countries. Progressives are pushing for a state-appointed council for the fast food industry to set wages and work conditions, which have historically been negotiated privately between employers and worker unions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
PLANetizen

California Insurers Call for Pricing Based on 'Catastrophic Modeling'

The home insurance industry is calling on California to discourage construction in fire-prone zones by allowing insurers to account for future risks when evaluating policy applications. With climate change causing more extreme wildfire seasons and development pushing farther into high-risk areas, reports Debra Kahn, California insurers anticipate increasingly severe damage from wildfires. Meanwhile, homeowners in fire zones are finding it more difficult to secure policies or seeing their rates rise dramatically, even through the state's last-resort option, the FAIR plan. In October, the state temporarily banned insurers from dropping homeowners in areas affected by recent major wildfires.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

California Governments, Residents Could Sue Gun Manufacturers

California state and local governments, as well as residents, could sue firearm manufacturers and sellers for harm caused by their products under legislation introduced Tuesday. “What we are quite simply trying to do is make sure that gun manufacturers are really held responsible for the harm that guns do on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thecharlottepost.com

Premiums drop drive popularity of Obamacare health insurance plans

Falling premium prices for health insurance under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act is resulting in more enrollment for 2022. More Americans have signed up for a health plan under the Affordable Care Act in 2022 than ever, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Enrollment for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

719K+
Followers
373K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy