One of the most attractive qualities of the stock market is that you don’t necessarily have to be a big spender in order to capitalize on the potential for long-term gains. Quality companies are priced at all different levels, and investors that are willing to put in the required work to scope out appealing opportunities can build wealth over the years regardless of how much capital they are investing with. With many of the most successful companies in the world trading at share prices well into the thousands, it helps to look back on a company like Amazon and remember that it was a stock trading under $100 per share at one point.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO