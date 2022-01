I am writing today to provide the community with an update on our COVID-19 protocols as the spring term begins. As you know, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has required us to maintain our vigilance to ensure the health and safety of our community as we continue operations on the Boston campus. Over the past few weeks our COVID operations team has been working daily to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed and recommended by local, state and federal officials. We thank you for your cooperation and patience as we continue to mitigate the risks to campus and our community.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO