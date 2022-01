NORMAN, Okla. – U.S. Congressman Tom Cole’s objection to the 2020 election results came as a surprise to many in Oklahoma and in Congress. On Jan. 6, 2020, Oklahoma became the first state with a five-member delegation that voted in tandem against certifying President Joe Biden’s win after the insurrection at the nation’s Capitol. As supporters of former President Donald Trump fell victim to the narrative that a free and fair election was stolen, those conspiracy theories came to full force as hundreds of his advocates the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to overturn the results.

