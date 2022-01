(The Center Square) – The House of Representatives in Mississippi approved a bill Wednesday that would eliminate the state’s income tax. House Bill 531, which would create the Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2022, passed by an overwhelming 96-12 vote and will now move to the state Senate for consideration. If passed by the Senate and signed by the Gov. Tate Reeves, the bill would go into effect July 1.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO