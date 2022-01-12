ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These aren't the same Eagles the Buccaneers beat in Week 6

By LES BOWEN - Associated Press
 13 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are a better team than the one...

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Team With the Best Chance to Win the Super Bowl

The NFL’s 2021 regular season has come to an end after a wild Week 18. The 14 playoff teams are set, with the top seed in each conference earning a first round bye. The remaining dozen squads are going to duke it out in the Wild Card round. Though each playoff team has given itself […]
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
New York Post

Rob Gronkowski wouldn’t invite Tom Brady to dinner after $1 million bonus

Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski increase his bottom line Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it banked him a dinner invite. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, the Buccaneers quarterback opened up about not making the guest list for Gronkowski’s postgame celebrations, even after doing his part to ensure the tight end would earn $1 million in incentives from Tampa Bay’s Week 18 win over Carolina.
NBC Sports

Eagles calling on veteran tight end to replace Tyree Jackson

The Eagles received some tough news this weekend when they found out that third tight end Tyree Jackson tore his ACL in Week 18. At least they have an eight-year veteran ready to go. Head coach Nick Sirianni said that Richard Rodgers will be the practice squad tight end to...
NBC Sports

Seems Wentz might be giving Colts second thoughts already

On Monday, the Colts were busy picking through the wreckage of missing the NFL postseason because former Eagles quarterback and current Indy QB1 Carson Wentz couldn't beat the dang Jaguars. Colts head coach and former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich was asked by reporters Monday in his year-end press conference...
CBS Philly

Eagles Fans React To Former QB Carson Wentz, Colts Missing Playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ playoff run starts this weekend in Tampa Bay — but do you know what former player will be watching the playoffs from his couch? Carson Wentz. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts fell short of making the NFL playoffs. The Colts controlled their own playoff destiny but couldn’t pull out a win over the last two weeks. They finished the season with a 26-11 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars — who finished the season with a 3-14 record. Ouch. Eagles fans didn’t waste any time letting Wentz know how they felt. “The Eagles made the playoffs AND have three...
CBS Philly

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Not Taking Playoff Matchup Against Eagles Lightly: ‘We’re Playing A Team That’s Very Talented’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  The Eagles will face the defending Super Bowl champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in the first round of the NFL playoffs this weekend. It will be quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni’s first playoff appearance — but veteran quarterback Tom Brady isn’t taking the Birds for granted. “We’re going to have to play our best game of the year. Our toughest opponent all year. You know, we’re playing a team that’s very talented. They didn’t make it to this point for no reason. We got to do everything we can to get the win. This is a football team that’s been playing really well. Been very healthy, good on offense. Good on defense. Good front. It’s going to be a very tough game,” Brady said. The Eagles finished the regular season with a 9-8 record. The Eagles-Buccaneers game is set for 1 p.m. Sunday in Tampa Bay.
The Spun

Buccaneers Have Made A Decision On Richard Sherman

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed defensive back Richard Sherman they did so with the intention of him being an on-field leader. However, his impact will have to come from the sideline this postseason. The Buccaneers placed Sherman on the injured reserve on Tuesday afternoon. His season is over. Sherman...
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Philadelphia will be a “sneaky tough foe” for the Buccaneers

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... That was the start of something big. Between Weeks 8 and 16, the Eagles ran for 194.3 yards per game, first in the NFL in that period. Jordan Howard, Boston Scott and Miles Sanders took turns gashing foes. After a real clunker loss to the Giants in Week 12, the Eagles reeled off four straight wins to clinch a playoff spot. They’ll be a sneaky tough foe on Wild Card Weekend for Tampa Bay. Philadelphia plays at the No. 2 seed Bucs on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Using 12 and 13 personnel groupings (two- and three-tight-end formations), it turns out, has saved Sirianni’s rookie year. And it all came from the brainstorming in the mini-bye after the Thursday night loss in October. “For as tough as it is to get ready to play on Thursday night,” Sirianni said, “you get some benefits from it. The players can rest, and we can work on some self-scouting that we might not have time to do during a regular week. Sometimes, as a staff, you’ve got to swallow your pride and change course. And since midseason, we’ve been one of the higher 12- and 13-personnel teams in the league. I can tell you, that really helped us. One way it helped was we didn’t have to put as much on Jalen with the running game performing so well.” First seven games: 19.8 percent multiple-tight-end formations. Next nine games: 33.5 percent. In the meantime, Hurts has done his best to convince Eagles GM Howie Roseman to use the team’s three first-round picks next year on non-quarterbacks. “One of his best qualities is he’s totally unfazed by things,” Sirianni said. “He plays a bad game against the Giants, Gardner Minshew comes and plays great to beat the Jets, this city’s got a big quarterback controversy, and Jalen just comes back and has his best three-game stretch. It doesn’t bother him. Great example: Did you see when the stands collapsed at Washington after the game and fans spill out onto the field? Did you see Jalen? Never flinched. He’s there, just helping people.”
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Brady Nominated for Weekly Award

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished off the 2021 regular season with a 41-17 drubbing of the Carolina Panthers. With the win the team moved into the 2nd seed of the NFC playoffs. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been nominated for the FeEx Air Player of the Week for his performance against the Panthers.
Boone News-Republican

First look: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers odds and lines

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) are on the road for an NFC Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) Sunday. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Eagles vs. Buccaneers odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.
