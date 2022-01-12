ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NZD/USD hits wall of resistance near 0.6860 on sluggish yields, Fedspeak eyed

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNZD/USD seesaws around two-week high as 50-DMA, multi-day-old horizontal hurdle challenge bulls. Market sentiment dwindles after surprising reaction to US inflation. New Zealand Building Permits improved to +0.6% in November, monthly Filled Jobs rose too. Fed policymakers support faster rate hikes starting from March during the final days before...

www.fxstreet.com

