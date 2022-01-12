Flutter App Architecture: The Repository Pattern

Collecting, analyzing and visualizing data on thousands of popular GitHub repositories related to machine learning and deep learning. Currently, machine learning and deep learning are two subjects of broad interest in both academia and industry. Given their immense popularity, there are hundreds of thousands of GitHub repositories that exist, which contain the source code, documentation, and other useful information on a vast number projects related to either topic. In this article, I explain the process for how I collected, cleaned, and visualized the data on a selection of the most popular machine learning and deep learning GitHub repositories. I also discuss the trends, patterns, and key findings that are related to each of the visualizations that I created.
