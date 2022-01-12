Flutter App Architecture: The Repository Pattern

Text description provided by the architects. The project comes from the need of clients to create a refuge near Madrid where they could get away from their busy lives in the city center. The plot and its location almost completely determine the design of the house. A small plot located within a pine forest with a 12-meter height difference and views to the valley to the South. These conditions were the beginning of the project: being able to enjoy the views of the forest from every room in the house, minimal intervention of the area, and main orientation towards the South.

