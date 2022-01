TUPELO • This weekend, health insurance companies will be required to begin covering the cost of home COVID-19 tests. If they can be found. On Saturday, the Biden administration will begin requiring insurance companies to cover the cost of up to eight at-home COVID-19 testing kits, typically found on pharmacy shelves, each month per customer. The new federal requirement comes as cases of the omicron variant run rampant throughout the U.S.

