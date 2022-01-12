ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Five' discuss Biden's links to segregationists

MSNBC

See Trump aide confronted by Fauci criticism on air

Former assistant to Donald Trump and trade adviser Peter Navarro joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic and his initial warning to Trump about the virus.Jan. 5, 2022.
Time to finally put Biden's vaccine mandates behind us

The Biden administration spent their first year in office overreaching into every aspect of American life, the most dangerous of which is its unconstitutional vaccine mandate for private businesses. Since their announcement in November, the mandates have remained under intense legal scrutiny, losing major battles across federal courts. One of...
Hannity goes silent after texts reveal MAGA riot concern

After newly released text messages revealed Fox News host Sean Hannity had “advanced knowledge” of Donald Trump’s January 6th planning, the media personality has gone silent. Hannity did not mention the January 6th Committee’s request for his cooperation or his text messages on his own show, despite both being front page news.Jan. 6, 2022.
In fiery speech, Biden places Jan. 6 blame squarely on Trump's 'web of lies'

President Joe Biden placed the blame for the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 squarely on "defeated former President" Donald Trump's shoulders, accusing him of inciting the mob with a "web of lies" about the 2020 election. Philip Rucker, Peter Baker, Katie Benner and Garrett Haake join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the speech and its ramifications. Jan. 6, 2022.
Jake Tapper Calls Out Ron Klain, Joe Biden for Failing to Deliver Campaign Promises on Covid Testing

CNN’s Jake Tapper hit President Joe Biden and Chief of Staff Ron Klain over broken campaign promises on the ease and availability of covid testing. Tapper opened Wednesday’s The Lead with Covid-19 news, starting with the recent back and forth changes to CDC guidelines on isolation. The anchor then segued into the nationwide problems with the availability of testing under Biden after campaign promises to fix testing problems and frequent criticism of Donald Trump on the subject.
