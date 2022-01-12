Doug Gottlieb Rips LeBron For Refusing to Pardon Announcer Who Made Mistake

Doug Gottlieb: “LeBron is judging somebody’s intent and always making it towards the negative. That’s disgraceful… If you’re the ‘King’ and this is how you rule, then I want out of this universe. You don’t treat people this way. You’re way too powerful saying things you don’t know anything about. Why don’t we go through the mistakes of every local analyst and guys who are friends of LeBron calling games and the mistakes they’ve made? Call THEM out. You didn’t, you know why? Because you don’t do that to people… This was this guy’s main source of income and now the Wizards are in a bad spot. Are you going to re-hire a guy that LeBron James basically called insensitive and led to believe that it was racial? If it was a former player that LeBron knew and he made the same mistake, would he call him out? Of course not. He fired off a tweet that basically tried to fire this dude and make him out to be the worst human being on earth. If I’m judging intent the way LeBron judges intent, I could sit here and go ‘well, LeBron wouldn’t say that if it was any of his friend, would LeBron say that if it was anyone of color making the remark?’ I don’t know if any of this was true, you know why? Because I’m judging the intent of somebody I don’t know, same thing as LeBron James. Totally unfair, totally unjust, and if you’re the king, this is not the way you rule a kingdom. But he’s got a bunch of ‘yes’ guys around him, ‘OH YES, LEBRON! OKAY! OKAY! YOU’RE NOT THE PROBLEM, IT’S EVERYBODY ELSE!’ I’m okay with mentioning all the great things he’s done, just mention all the crappy things he’s done too. All you have to say is ‘I can only hope Glenn can prep for his game a little bit stronger next time…’ That would be a fair thing, but to double down on your tweet? I think it’s disgraceful what LeBron is using his power to do. Lebron is NEVER willing to EVER say ‘you know what, I was wrong.’" (Full Segment Above)

Listen to Doug Gottlieb call out LeBron James for tweets LBJ made harshly criticizing a Washington Wizards announcer for accidental comments he made about Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.

Porter Jr. had just hit the game-winning shot when Wizards broadcaster Glenn Consor commented ‘ What a well-designed play. You gotta give credit to Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time.’

The comments went viral on Twitter shortly thereafter, when it was revealed that Porter Jr.’s real father had accidentally shot and killed a 14-year-old girl in 1993 , and had spent four years in prison on manslaughter charges.

That’s when LeBron took to Twitter, calling out the insensitivity of the comments, garnering over 95,000 likes and nearly 15,000 retweets.

Consor quickly defended himself and clarified the misunderstanding, saying he mistakenly believed that ex-NBA point guard Kevin Porter was actually the father of Rockets star Kevin Porter Jr., as the Porter Consor was referring to was a former Washington Bullets point guard in the late-70’s and early ’80s. Conor would apologize directly to Porter Jr, further reiterating that he thought his actual father was a former NBA player with the same name. Porter Jr's real father never played in the NBA.

Despite the error from Consor, LeBron didn’t yield whatsoever in his condemnation of the Wizards announcer , never seeming to accept what looked to be a regrettable, yet honest mistake.

Check out the video above as Gottlieb rips LeBron for once again using his Twitter page to stir up unjust vitriol, and then failing to admit that he was wrong.

