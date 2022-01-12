ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freight backlogs leave some grocery shelves bare in parts of Nunavut

By David Lochead, Nunatsiaq News
arctictoday.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGrocery stores across the Baffin region are struggling to keep their shelves stocked due to shipping delays caused by the spread of the latest wave of COVID-19. Craig Bettridge, who lives in Pangnirtung, said he was recently able to get staples like bread for the first time in approximately two...

#Freight#Weather#Nunavut#Arctic#Grocery#Iqaluit#Canadian
