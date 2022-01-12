You & Mr Jones Becomes The Brandtech Group

Sarah has over 20 years’ of agency and marketing experience and was formerly the Deputy CEO of Leo Burnett London, where she spent 16 years of her career. During this time, Sarah held a number of roles, including Managing Director of Atelier, their luxury and lifestyle boutique division; Group Talent Strategy Director, leading talent development, recruitment and cultural priority; and Head of Account Management. She was also the co-Founder of VivaWomen, Publicis Groupe’s women’s network. Most recently, Sarah was the director of marketing at the People's Vote Campaign, fighting for a referendum on Brexit, where she set up and led the in-house marketing and social media team, helping to mobilize millions of people in the biggest political movement in decades.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO