You & Mr Jones Becomes The Brandtech Group

By Kyle O'Brien
AdWeek
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnology holding company You & Mr Jones has changed its name to The Brandtech Group. The change was made to reflect the term that has fueled the global group’s growth since its launch in 2015—and the overall brandtech category it helped carve out in the marketing world....

Pen City Current

Group Benefit Partners becomes an AssuredPartners Agency

FORT MADISON – Group Benefit Partners (GBP) is excited to announce effective January 1, 2022, they have officially become an AssuredPartners Agency. Founded in 2009 in Fort Madison with statewide expansion over a decade resulting in 6 offices and 35 employees, GBP gained the reputation as a premier regional employee benefits and health insurance agency.
FORT MADISON, IA
AdWeek

Colle McVoy Bolsters Creative Leadership by Naming Two New ECDs

Minneapolis agency Colle McVoy has named two new executive creative directors to help lead its creative department as they agency looks towards growth in 2022. Gil Muiños has joined the agency from Best Buy while Dustin Black has been promoted from group creative director. Both are tasked with elevating the agency’s creative output, recruiting top talent and taking active roles in new business.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
automotive-fleet.com

David Jones Named Head of Fleet and MaaS for Nets Group

David Jones was named head of fleet and MaaS for the financial services company Nets Group, which headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. Jones is based in Dorking, England, United Kingdom. He assumed this position in December 2021. Previously, Jones was in charge of international corporate development - fleet and mobility solutions...
AdWeek

Sarah Baumann

Sarah has over 20 years’ of agency and marketing experience and was formerly the Deputy CEO of Leo Burnett London, where she spent 16 years of her career. During this time, Sarah held a number of roles, including Managing Director of Atelier, their luxury and lifestyle boutique division; Group Talent Strategy Director, leading talent development, recruitment and cultural priority; and Head of Account Management. She was also the co-Founder of VivaWomen, Publicis Groupe’s women’s network. Most recently, Sarah was the director of marketing at the People's Vote Campaign, fighting for a referendum on Brexit, where she set up and led the in-house marketing and social media team, helping to mobilize millions of people in the biggest political movement in decades.
AdWeek

Former WarnerMedia EVP Keith Cocozza Joins CNBC as Communications Chief

CNBC has named a new executive in charge of promoting and protecting the brand. Network chairman Mark Hoffman announced Wednesday that Keith Cocozza is joining CNBC as svp of communications, starting Tuesday. He will report directly to Hoffman, and be responsible for CNBC’s external and internal communications worldwide. Cocozza...
Sourcing Journal

For Guess, Covid Has Been a Catalyst for Smarter Business Decisions

Guess Inc. CEO Carlos Alberini is confident in the company’s vision, despite the pandemic making it more challenging than ever to make future projections. On Monday at the 24th Annual ICR XChange Conference, an event that brings together public and private company management teams to share consumer trends and public company prospects, Alberini focused on the changes being made throughout the company’s Guess and Marciano brands that are fueling optimism. What’s caused some brands to sink and others to swim in the face of a global crisis was the ability to be nimble. Despite its size, Guess acted quickly to challenges, re-engineering its store...
The Hollywood Reporter

A3 Artists Agency Unveils Four Key Promotions (Exclusive)

A3 Artists Agency has promoted Ashley Partington to partner, and Sophie Bressler, Melissa DeMarco and Jen Hyde become senior agents as four key promotions were unveiled on Wednesday. Partington rejoined A3 Artists in 2020 after working for the agency from 2013 to 2018. In between, Partington was vp of LA Talent Agency, which included being head of the commercial department. Partington heads up the brand partnerships and commercials endorsement division at the Hollywood talent agency. Bressler and De Marco work in the alternative programming, digital media, licensing and branding division, while Hyde works in the brand partnerships and commercials endorsement division. “Ashley, Sophie, Melissa,...
AdWeek

We Are Rosie Gives $10,000 Bonuses After Signing With Align Capital

We Are Rosie recently gained a big financial boost after signing a partnership with Align Capital Partners. The influx of money brought the company to a value of $110 million, and founder and CEO Stephanie Nadi Olson decided to use that extra money to reward her company’s employees. According...
AdWeek

Giant Spoon hires Monica Herman as Experiential Group Creative Director

The experiential marketing world has been thrown off track over the past two years, as crowds have been smaller or absent from events. But experiential will eventually experience a return as crowds cautiously come back. Agency Giant Spoon, which is well known for its experiential prowess, has hired Vice Media Group veteran Monica Herman in the newly created role of vp, group creative director of experiential.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AdWeek

Papa John's Promotes Anne Fischer to Chief Marketing and Digital Officer

International pizza chain Papa John’s has promoted Anne Fischer to chief marketing and digital officer (CMDO). The promotion will see her join the company’s executive leadership team while taking on oversight of brand and advertising, media and field activation as well as menu strategy and product innovation.
AdWeek

Gary Vaynerchuk Launches Production Studio for Consumer-Centric Content

VaynerX and VaynerMedia’s Gary Vaynerchuk has launched a new production studio, Eva Nosidam Productions, to create non-traditional, consumer engaging content. The name, which spells Madison Ave. backwards, signifies the intent of the company—to be the antithesis of traditional advertising by creating ads that don’t feel like ads.
AdWeek

Grey Group Exec Alex Morrison Is Leaving the Agency to Build Up the Creator Economy

Branded content from creators can sometimes feel like insincere, dreaded interruptions from their regularly scheduled posts—especially when it’s obvious that the creator has little attachment to the product or service they are promoting. Alex Morrison, who has been a champion of the creator economy long before it earned this name, is on a mission to help brands connect with the right audiences through more genuine influencer relationships.
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Sergio Rossi Names Evangelie Smyrniotaki as Artistic Director + More News From ThredUp & Columbia

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 13, 2021: Luxury shoe label Sergio Rossi, which was acquired last June by Fosun Fashion Group (now Lanvin Group), has named a new artistic director: Evangelie Smyrniotaki. Starting this month, the Greek model and art director will begin overseeing the Sergio Rossi brand image, including directing marketing campaigns and content creation. She will also present her first capsule collection, Evangelie Smyrniotaki x Sergio Rossi, at the upcoming February 2022 Milan...
Variety

NBCUniversal and Germany’s RTL Group Team Up to Court Global Marketers

NBCUniversal and Germany’s RTL Group have united for a major content and ad sales partnership designed to court global marketers. Under the deal, content from Comcast-backed NBCUniversal will land across RTL’s various TV channels and digital platforms, while the German company’s inventory will similarly be made available on NBCUniversal outlets. The deal is between NBCUniversal and RTL AdConnect, the international advertising sales house owned by the German media behemoth, which has a reach of 165 million customers in Europe. “We’re looking to do partnerships with people who share a commitment to excellence,” KC Sullivan, president of global advertising and partnerships for NBCUniversal,...
Footwear News

Crocs’ CEO Explains How the Hey Dude Deal Addresses One Major Investor Concern

Crocs outlined a plan to achieve $5 billion in sales by 2026 in September. Given recent moves from the fast-growing company, that goal seems more attainable — and surpassable — than ever. According to executives in a virtual presentations at the 24th annual ICR conference on Tuesday, Crocs could reach up to $6 billion in annual revenue by 2026, including expected revenues from the Hey Dude brand, which Crocs acquired last month. At a valuation of $2.5 billion, the deal to acquire Hey Dude marked Crocs’ biggest investment to date and the departure from a single to multi-brand company. Crocs said it...
AdWeek

Jim Houghton

Jim Houghton, partner at Waypoint Partners, has more than 30 years of specialist international M&A, operational and financial management experience in the marketing and advertising industry. He has led transformational M&A deals for the leaders and shareholders of class-leading businesses. He has split his career between roles in industry and as a professional adviser. In industry he was previously European MD of Omnicom’s experiential network, the Radiate Group and led Omnicom’s M&A activity in Europe for 8 years, completing 40 transactions and sitting on many agency boards.
Pro Golf Weekly

Shot Scope Partners With Paige Spiranac To Boost Brand

Shot Scope, the Scotland-based shot-tracking company, has signed Paige Spiranac as a global brand ambassador. Shot Scope develops and sells shot-tracking apps and devices as well as laser rangefinders. The social media maven will promote the brand’s products and software to her audience. Spiranac primarily makes a living as...
Footwear News

The North Face Appoints 16-Year Nike Veteran Nicole Otto as Next Global Brand President

There’s a leadership change at The North Face. VF Corp. announced today the appointment of Nicole Otto to the global brand president role at The North Face, effective June. Otto will succeed Steve Murray, who is set to retire and return to the UK. Otto, according to VF Corp., will report to chairman, president and CEO Steve Rendle, and will also serve on the company’s executive leadership team. “Nicole is the right leader who brings the right capabilities to The North Face brand at the right time,” Rendle said in a statement. “Her global industry experience and deep understanding of consumer engagement strategies...
