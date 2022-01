James Comer and Cathy McMorris Rodgers are indicating a big GOP oversight priority if they get the majority. What happened: GOP Reps. James Comer (Ky.) and Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Wash.) — the top Republicans on the House Oversight and Energy and Commerce committees, respectively — sent letters to government agencies asking them to preserve records related to the “U.S. drug crisis.” They also issued an open letter Tuesday morning to law enforcement officers asking them to provide “information about how the increased flow of fentanyl into the United States is impacting communities around the U.S.” They said officers could email the committees confidentially, essentially calling for whistleblower reports.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO