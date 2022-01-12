Driver Taken Into Custody After Pursuit Ends With Crash With FHP Cruiser

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Chopper 4 was over the scene on US 27 and Johnson Street, where a suspected stolen pickup truck had crashed into a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

Authorities said the crash ended a pursuit.

The FHP told CBS4 News they got a stolen vehicle alert on Okeechobee Road and Krome Avenue.

They tried to stop the truck, but it took off.

The driver was taken into custody after the crash. The trooper was not hurt.