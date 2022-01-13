ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Bobcat T7X is groundbreaking new electric digger

By James Attwood
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world's first fully electric mini-digger claims to have the charge for a full day's labor. Doosan Bobact has unveiled a literally groundbreaking new electric vehicle: what it claims is the world's first full electric mini-digger. The Bobcat T7X is a compact truck loader that the American firm showed...

www.autocar.co.uk

CleanTechnica

Lying Liars & The Lies They Tell About Electric Cars

Electric cars are popping up everywhere. In 2012, the Tesla Model S and Nissan LEAF were curiosities. Today, the US marketplace is brimming with EVs from Ford, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia, and Volvo, with GM and Nissan set to join the party later this year. In China, there are more electric car brands and models than you can shake a stick at and in Europe, PSA Group and Stellantis offer more electric car models. Even Toyota appears poised to drop its hydrogen fuel cell plans and hop on the EV bandwagon — at long last.
CARS
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
Axios

A bad omen for electric vehicles

A key input to the batteries that power electric vehicles and smartphones has more than tripled in price this year, as investment in the EV industry skyrockets. Why it matters: Lithium carbonate is one material needed to create lithium-ion batteries. Battery packs for EVs can cost several thousand dollars, and keeping their costs down is one part of making EVs more affordable.
CARS
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digger#American
insideevs.com

Is It Really Cheaper To Fuel An EV Versus A Gas Car?

Charging an electric car will likely cost significantly less than filling up an ICE car with gasoline or diesel. But, how much can you save, and why is it cheaper to run on electrons than liquid fuel?. Before looking at the price comparison, it's essential to understand that the lower...
CARS
Motor1.com

Thundertruck Is A Proposed EV Pickup Goes From 4 To 6 Wheels

The automotive world is ripe for disruption and automakers are building some of the most interesting vehicles in decades. Thanks to electric powertrains and rapidly advancing battery tech more and more small manufacturers are entering the fray. The latest unique truck comes from Wolfgang’s new IP Division which focuses on innovative creations and cutting-edge design. Their new Thundertruck design shows a unique take on the rapidly developing EV truck revolution with features we’ve never seen on a truck before.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Hyundai Home: Electric Car, Rooftop Solar, Battery Storage, & An EV Charger All In One Package

Hyundai is on the verge of creating a complete concierge service for its electric vehicle customers. Called Hyundai Home, it will be a one stop shopping experience that will allow people to buy an electric car, get a charger installed, add solar panels to the roof, and even install a residential battery storage unit, all without doing anything but ticking a few boxes in consultation with a Hyundai representative. In theory, the cost can all be rolled into one monthly payment.
CARS
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Cars
Gear Patrol

Chevy's Groundbreaking New Silverado Debuts — and Reservations Open — Tomorrow

Dimmed but not extinguished by the Omicron variant, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is happening in Las Vegas this week. And while major automakers have been pulling out of the physical show for COVID-related reasons, the planned major reveals are still proceeding — albeit virtually. Mercedes-Benz unveiled its Vision EQXX concept, which can deliver 620 miles of range. And GM is set to unveil their newest electric pickup, the Chevrolet Silverado EV , on Wednesday, January 5.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Meet the Thundertruck, an All-Electric 800 HP 4×4 Concept With ‘Bat Wing’ Solar Panels

With the electric revolution upon us, solar power can often seem like an afterthought in the auto industry, relegated to quirky student-design projects. But Wolfgang LA, a creative agency in, yes, Los Angeles, aims to change that with a new electric, all-terrain pickup concept. Meet the Thundertruck, a battery-powered 4×4 that looks like something out of a sci-fi flick—and a would-be rival to the Cybertruck. Unlike the Tesla, though, this EV truck incorporates solar power directly into its design: A solar-enabled “Bat Wing Awning” expands above the truck to capture the sun’s rays and power accessories like a built-in induction stove,...
CARS
insideevs.com

Top Electric Car Predictions For 2022

It felt like 2021 was the year of the EV crossover. Tesla’s Model Y quietly dethroned its Model 3 sedan as the best-selling electric car in the U.S. Three new entrants jumped into the top 5 EV sellers: the VW ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Chevy Bolt EUV. Perhaps it should not surprise us because Americans love their crossover SUVs.
CARS
torquenews.com

How Much Money Can Be Saved on Fuel By Switching To An Electric Vehicle?

A common question for many shopping for an EV is how much can be saved in energy costs by opting for an electric vehicle instead of a vehicle with a traditional powertrain. Here’s your answer. One of the best things about electric vehicles (EVs) compared to old-school gassers, called...
CARS
smcorridornews.com

Better vehicle batteries needed to power energy transition

A large-scale conversion to electric vehicles (EVs), necessary for a successful transition from fossil fuels, has yet to occur despite dramatic improvements in battery costs and performance over the past decade. So far, consumers have been hesitant to switch; EVs have accounted for about 2 percent of U.S. auto sales...
CARS
Autoblog

Arc Vector $122,000 electric motorcycle prepares for deliveries

In 2018, former Jaguar Land Rover engineer Mark Truman showed his Arc Vector electric motorcycle. The Vector's copious carbon fiber, wishbone hub steering, and Tron design said it wasn't here to electrify motorcycles, it was here to explore what an electric performance motorcycle could be. Regrettably for Truman, one of the answers to that question was, "Really hard to bring to market." After that 2018 reveal, investor issues led to bankruptcy in late 2019 instead of deliveries in 2020. Truman ended up buying the company assets back himself in 2021, and recently told Motorcycle News that the project is back on track. Development riders are said to be shepherding a production-ready fleet around Spain for homologation, reservation holders are at Arc's central England HQ speccing their two-wheelers, the first bikes expected to meet their owners before the end of 2022.
CARS
Robb Report

Alpha Unveils a New All-Electric Wagon to Its Forthcoming Lineup of EVs

Alpha Motor Corporation has not yet launched one electric vehicle, but its touted line-up continues to grow apace. The California start-up recently unveiled renderings of another retro-looking EV that it plans to offer in the not-so-distant future. To recap, the marque’s prospective fleet includes a coupe, a sedan, a saloon, an off-roader and a pickup. The newest addition is a luxury estate wagon based on the planned Saga saloon. The aptly named Saga Estate has the same sleek silhouette as its predecessor, but is longer, wider and heavier. The roof has been extended, too, to create a steeply angled hatchback for storage....
CARS
Robb Report

This New All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQV Camper Is Ready for Your Emissions-Free Road Trip

From the Sprinter to the Citan Tourer, Mercedes-Benz has already proved its fleet of vans has no trouble transforming into luxury motorhomes. Now, the three-pointed star’s newly revealed EQV has been converted into one of the first market-ready electric campers. The brainchild of Swiss outfit Sortimo Walter Rüegg PLC, the new e-camper is designed to give adventurers the chance to explore the great outdoors quietly, comfortably and sans emissions. The German marque’s luxe battery-powered van, which was unveiled in late 2019 as an electric alternative to the V-Class, has been treated to a number of modular upgrades to help turn it into...
CARS
Robb Report

GM’s New Electric Pontoon Boat Lets You and Your Friends Cruise the Lake Emissions Free

General Motors just made an electrifying foray into the marine industry. The nation’s largest automaker has officially pulled the wraps off a new battery-powered pontoon boat designed for the next generation of eco-conscious seafarers. The futuristic 25-footer, which was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas last week, was penned in partnership with Pure Watercraft. This Seattle-based outfit, which was established in 2011, specializes in building electric boats and propulsion systems. GM invested $150 million to acquire a 25 percent stake in the company last November, with the goal of creating zero-emissions vessels for the new era of boating. The...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Wired UK

The 18 Best EVs Coming in 2022

Despite a pandemic, global chip shortages, and months of stop-start Covid restrictions, the interest in electric cars continues to grow. Such was the fascination that, in a year that hit other retail sectors hard, global sales of EVs increased in the first half of 2021 by 168 percent compared to 2020, with 2.65 million vehicles sold. Compare this to internal combustion sales: In 2020, the worldwide automobile market dropped by 16 percent.
CARS
electrek.co

Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week: $2,500 Chinese farm truck

Electric farm trucks are awesome – I actually bought one from China to use as a utility vehicle around my parents’ sprawling property. But while mine looks like a knockoff American truck, I recently found a much more Eastern-style truck that has me intrigued. It’s a perfect selection for the latest entry in my Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week column!
CARS

