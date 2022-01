Breath. Seeing a creature inhale and exhale can be a first clue that we are beholding a living being. Puppeteers work hard to master breathing, both their own and the movement of breath that animates—“gives breath to”—their creations. Creating the illusion of breath is probably as old as the first puppet; ancient forms still in practice, such as Japanese bunraku or Javanese wayang, ritualize it. Collodi, the creator of Pinocchio (1881), understood what breath means to a puppet and so do his readers. Pinocchio’s first act is on the breath, he laughs at Geppetto. In the original version of the story, the finality of the naughty fella’s end, by hanging, comes when Pinocchio can no longer gasp for air. Collodi knew to save that gag for last.

