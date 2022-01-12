ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Detox - Wellness Activities for the Mind, Body, Soul in Qatar

Cover picture for the articleQatar Tourism invites travelers to renew and rejuvenate in the new year with holistic and natural wellness escapes. The perfect place to cleanse the mind, nourish the body, and heal the soul, here’s how Qatar’s abundance of spas, activities, and relaxing excursions combine to create a transformational ‘desert detox’ healthy...

insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
SPY

Terminate Toxins and Get Your Body Back to Basics With These Powerful Detox Teas

Tea Detoxes or “teatoxes” have become extremely popular as of late, especially with celebrities and bloggers promoting them on social media. Get on board with this easy-to-follow trend (responsibly) and enjoy the numerous benefits drinking one of the best detox teas can offer. Detoxing, or bodily cleansing, with herbal tea is definitely not a new wellness trend. In fact, the concept has been around for centuries. The ancient Chinese, Greeks and Egyptians were all known to use various kinds of herbal tea as medicine for a number of different ailments. Today, many of these supplements, featuring new and old age-inspired recipes,...
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Rosewood São Paulo Opens Its Doors in Brazil

Rosewood São Paulo officially opens its doors today, heralding Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® entrance into South America as a new global icon for the ultra-luxury brand. Centrally located in the heart of the vibrant city near the lively Avenida Paulista, Rosewood São Paulo is a metropolitan oasis set within the historical enclave of Cidade Matarazzo, a complex of elegantly preserved buildings from the early 20th century that have been carefully transformed into private residences, high-end stores and entertainment venues. Anchoring the 30,000 square-meter mixed-used lifestyle hub, Rosewood São Paulo occupies the historic former hospital, Matarazzo Maternity, as well as a striking new vertical garden tower. The transformation of the heritage buildings is rooted in sustainability and makes Cidade Matarazzo Brazil’s largest upcycling project, with a focus on celebrating and protecting the country’s cultural heritage and natural environment.
Well+Good

Reset and Refresh Your Body and Your Mind With This Mobility and Meditation Series

Nike trainer Tara Nicolas is leading our ReNew Year Movement Program to bring us together to work out, stay motivated, and have some fun as we collectively press "reset." But, it's important to know that effective movement is about more than heart-pumping sweat sessions hitting a new PR. That's where mindfulness comes in. Today Nicholas guides us through a 25-minute mobility and meditation routine to facilitate finding openness and release in both your body and your mind.
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Hidden Beautiful Spots In Pakistan That You Didn’t Expect To See

Pakistan's surroundings, which include several of the world's highest mountains, are breathtaking; its cuisine is exquisite; its culture is rich with thousands of years of history, and its inhabitants are among the world's most welcoming. Although the media has depicted this lovely country in a terrible way, the reality is...
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Winter Sun: A Caribbean Experience with a side of ‘Dolce Vita’

An exciting new partnership between one of the world’s most luxurious private islands, COMO Parrot Cay in Turks & Caicos, and Italy’s chicest hotel Le Sirenuse in Positano, gives discerning travelers one more reason to hop on a flight to the Caribbean this winter. From January 20th to...
luxurytravelmagazine.com

W Costa Navarino to open this Summer in Greece

Expected to open in summer 2022, W Costa Navarino is anticipated to mark the latest addition to the ever-expanding W Escapes portfolio in Europe following locations in Spain, Switzerland and Portugal. The new W Escape will be located in Navarino Waterfront, the newest integrated resort of Costa Navarino - the...
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Sail into an Antiguan Easter at Pearns Bay House

Pearns Bay House is the perfect spot to enjoy the Caribbean sailing season. Situated on an exclusive peninsular on Antigua’s West Coast and with panoramic views across the ocean, the private villa provides a luxurious base to come back to after watching Antigua’s famous regattas and sailing races that run throughout the Easter period.
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Sanotint Products and Dyes Ensure Natural-Based Low-Allergy Haircare

What puts us off a person more than frizzy, greasy, unkempt hair at first sight? The magic of first impression, the precious few nanoseconds during which our mind forms an opinion, is gone. Irreparable damage is inflicted on a budding relationship. Proper hair hygiene and care are so vital to us that people have been embellishing their hair for millennia using all kinds of colorants—from all sorts of harmless natural to less harmless chemical ones. Archaeological evidence suggests humans used dyes in the Palaeolithic age. Early humans applied the iron oxide contained in the dirt to decorate their dwellings, textiles, and bodies with red and their heads.
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo for Those Who Seek Relaxation and Excitement

Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo is located in the Carré d'Or in Monaco, less than 350 feet from the luxury boutiques and Casino Square, this storied hotel is the perfect retreat for those seeking both relaxation and excitement. The Belle Époque style property was built in 1886 and later renovated by...
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Alma Resort Reopens Its Doors in Vietnam

Eight months after Alma’s closure, prompted by COVID-19’s resurgence in Vietnam, the 30-hectare resort will reopen on January 15 betting on a brighter future. “In my time managing hotels for decades, when you have a hotel’s grand opening usually the first two years make for the gift that keeps on giving,” Alma’s managing director Herbert Laubichler-Pichler. “Yet since Alma’s debut in late December 2019, we nor anyone else the world over has experienced anything like the rollercoaster ride, with all of the tourism industry’s fits and starts as we dealt with three major lockdowns.”
Daily Mail

Australia reaches grim milestone as nation overtakes the UK, the US and all of South America as having one of the HIGHEST Covid rates in the world - but experts say the worst is nearly over as deaths stay among lowest globally

For the majority of the pandemic, Australia's tight borders and stringent lockdowns kept Covid case numbers so low it became the envy of the world - but now the nation is among the most virus-ravaged places on earth. Sitting 9th on the list of countries' cases per 100,000 people, Australia...
