WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Cars were bumper to bumper on Wednesday in Westminster. Everyone at the Front Range Community College were trying to get a COVID-19 test. It’s been a common scene in the last several days as some Coloradans spend time with friends and family, and as the omicron variant spreads in the state. (credit: CBS) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned on Wednesday rapid tests are not quite as effective at detecting the omicron variant. They suggest using a PCR test. “I think we’re all expecting a surge, even if everyone is not saying it outright,” Dr. Kenneth Lyn-Kew, a critical...

COLORADO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO