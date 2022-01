"Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard," H.L. Mencken once wrote. It's a wonderfully cynical sentiment that rings true when you realize that many people currently trudging through air-travel misery think that ritualistically lining up to be prodded and groped by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is a worthwhile part of the ordeal. That would be fine if they reserved the experience for themselves, but they drag the rest of us through what evidence says is a pointless gauntlet. It's a reminder that popular policy isn't the same thing as wise and sensible policy.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO