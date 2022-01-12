ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can The World Avoid A Global Oil Supply Crunch?

By Irina Slav
OilPrice.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world may soon face a major oil supply shortage as spare capacity continues to dwindle and reserve replacement rates fall. The number of new oil and gas discoveries may have hit a 75-year low in 2021, highlighting a major issue for future production. The ESG investing craze and...

MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies drop to lowest since 2018

Oil prices climbed Wednesday to their highest settlement in about two months after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline of 4.6 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories to 413.3 million barrels - the lowest since 2018. A larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude-oil supplies coupled with a large draw at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, even as petroleum product stocks saw much larger builds than expected, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Crude has taken this as bullish, and we tend to agree, in the short term," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.42, or nearly 1.8%, to settle at $82.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 9, FactSet data show.
OilPrice.com

U.S. Natural Gas Sees Its Best Ever Start To The Year

Cold temperatures that have increased the demand for heat have catapulted U.S. natural gas futures to their strongest start to a year yet. Year to date, February futures rose 27%--a record—as February natural gas futures rose 11.49% to $4.742 per million BTUs at 1:43 pm EST on Wednesday. The...
OilPrice.com

EIA Sees Oil Prices Dropping In 2022, 2023

Global inventory builds due to supply growth outpacing demand increases will pressure oil prices down this year and next, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) for January. Brent Crude prices, which averaged $79 a barrel in the fourth quarter of 2021, are set...
OilPrice.com

The Bullish Case For Oil Prices In 2022

At the start of 2022, Omicron’s surge and record COVID cases in many major economies are combining with an expected oversupply on the oil market to give bears a reason to cheer. Yet, oil prices rose by 5 percent in the first trading week of the year as analysts...
OilPrice.com

Norway Is Determined To Boost Oil Discoveries

Norway is determined to squeeze every last drop of oil from its continental shelf as it attempts to keep up with the growing demand for crude. Despite being a leading player in the renewable energy sector, Norway has made it clear that oil and gas will be vital in driving the energy transition.
OilPrice.com

U.S. Oil Production To Hit New Record In 2023

With oil prices now sitting comfortably above $80, the EIA believes U.S. oil production will break new records in 2023. While the EIA forecasts record annual production, it does not see the monthly production record of November 2019 being surpassed in 2023. This rise in production should help to push...
OilPrice.com

Oil Demand Strength Exceeds IEA Expectations

Global oil demand has proven to be more resilient to the effects of the Omicron variant’s spread than the International Energy Agency expected, according to its chief, Fatih Birol, who spoke to media at a virtual meeting this week. “Demand dynamics are stronger than many of the market observers...
OilPrice.com

IEA Says Russia Is To Blame For Europe’s Gas Crisis

Low natural gas deliveries from Russia appear to have artificially tightened the European gas market, the International Energy Agency’s Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Thursday, adding that energy systems “face significant risks” by relying too much one on supplier for a key energy source. “We see...
MarketWatch

Oil futures edge down after hitting 2-month high

Oil futures edge lower Thursday, a day after settling at their highest level in two months as investors remained upbeat about demand with the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant showing signs of slowing while crude supplies remain tight.
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures extend losses as EIA says U.S. supplies stand above the 5-year average

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday a hefty weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies, but said total inventories stand above their five-year average. Domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 179 billion cubic feet for the week ended Jan. 7, according to the EIA. That compared with the average decline of 177 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, which pegged the five-year average supply decline for the period at 155 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 3.016 trillion cubic feet, down 199 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 72 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, February natural gas declined by 41.6 cents, or 8.6%, at $4.441 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.465 shortly before the data.
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Large Gasoline Build

Crude prices dipped slightly before jumping again after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory decline of 4.6 million barrels for the week to January 7. The inventory change followed an estimated 2.1-million-barrel decline for the previous week. In fuels, however, the EIA reported builds across the board. Gasoline inventories...
OilPrice.com

UAE Ignores China In Huge Oil And Gas Developments

UAE is focused on boosting its crude oil production to over 5 million barrels per day by 2030. ADNOC gains EPC contract to develop Umm Shaif offshore field despite Chinese lobbying for the contract to go to several Chinese companies. Without the intervention from the U.S. over the Khalifa Port...
OilPrice.com

Is It Time For Big Oil To Split Up?

Activist shareholders around the world are attempting to make oil majors split their fossil fuel businesses from their renewable energy businesses. One oil major that is going to be testing this strategy out will be Eni, with the Italian oil giant looking to create a new business called Plenitude. With...
OilPrice.com

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build

This week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated the inventory draw for crude oil to be 1.077 million barrels, after analysts predicted a draw of 1.95 million barrels. U.S. crude inventories shed a total of some 76 million barrels since the start of 2021. In the previous week, the API...
