U.S. Oil Production To Hit New Record In 2023

By Tsvetana Paraskova
OilPrice.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith oil prices now sitting comfortably above $80, the EIA believes U.S. oil production will break new records in 2023. While the EIA forecasts record annual production, it does not see the monthly production record of November 2019 being surpassed in 2023. This rise in production should help to...

oilprice.com

MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly drop in U.S. crude stocks, gasoline inventories rise

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7. On average, analysts had forecast a fall of 1.6 million barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 1.1 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory increases of 8 million barrels for gasoline and 2.5 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supply gains of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged down by 2.5 million barrels for the week. February West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.25, or 1.5%, at $82.47 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $82.08 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil rises 2% on U.S. crude drawdown, weaker dollar

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices hit two-month highs on Wednesday on tight supply as crude inventories in the United States, the world's top consumer, fell to their lowest since 2018, and as the dollar weakened and worries eased about the Omicron coronavirus variant. U.S. crude inventories fell...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies drop to lowest since 2018

Oil prices climbed Wednesday to their highest settlement in about two months after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline of 4.6 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories to 413.3 million barrels - the lowest since 2018. A larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude-oil supplies coupled with a large draw at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, even as petroleum product stocks saw much larger builds than expected, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Crude has taken this as bullish, and we tend to agree, in the short term," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.42, or nearly 1.8%, to settle at $82.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 9, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Large Gasoline Build

Crude prices dipped slightly before jumping again after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory decline of 4.6 million barrels for the week to January 7. The inventory change followed an estimated 2.1-million-barrel decline for the previous week. In fuels, however, the EIA reported builds across the board. Gasoline inventories...
TRAFFIC
Vice

US Oil Production Will Surge to an All-Time High in 2023

Climate change be damned: U.S. oil production is about to soar to new heights. In spite of President Joe Biden’s pledge to slash U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, U.S. drillers will shatter their pre-pandemic record for pulling dirty crude out of the ground in 2023, according to a new official estimate released Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Coal To Make Up 85% Of U.S. Power Capacity Retirements In 2022

Retirements of coal-fired electric power generation capacity are set to speed up this year from a relatively low level of retirements in 2021 to the point of accounting for as much as 85 percent of all capacity retirements in the United States in 2022, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

EIA Sees Oil Prices Dropping In 2022, 2023

Global inventory builds due to supply growth outpacing demand increases will pressure oil prices down this year and next, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) for January. Brent Crude prices, which averaged $79 a barrel in the fourth quarter of 2021, are set...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

The Bullish Case For Oil Prices In 2022

At the start of 2022, Omicron’s surge and record COVID cases in many major economies are combining with an expected oversupply on the oil market to give bears a reason to cheer. Yet, oil prices rose by 5 percent in the first trading week of the year as analysts...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

A Watershed Moment That Could Send Oil Prices To $100

Crude oil prices could reach $100 per barrel, according to Ninepoint Partners portfolio manager Eric Nuttall, the latest to add to a growing number of analysts expecting three-digit oil prices. “The oil market remains exceptionally tight,” Nuttall told Bloomberg, adding, “When we look at global oil demand, we’re back to...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a nearly 11 million-barrel weekly rise in U.S. gasoline supplies

The American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reported a decline in weekly U.S. crude supplies, but inventories of gasoline climbed sharply, according to sources. The API reportedly said domestic crude supplies fell by 1.1 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7, while gasoline stockpiles saw a weekly increase of 10.9 million barrels and distillate supplies rose by about 3 million barrels. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 1.6 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for weekly supply increases of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices held onto the day's gains in the electronic trading session, after the API data. February West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.28 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $81.22 on the New York Mercantile Exchange. February gasoline traded at $2.349 a gallon, down slightly from the $2.357 settlement.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Kazakhstan’s Oil Output To Return To Pre-Unrest Level Within Days

Kazakhstan’s daily oil production is expected to return to pre-unrest levels by the end of this week, as Chevron has started to gradually restore the curtailed output, advanced oil data analytics provider OilX says. The impact of the disruptions due to the unrest in OPEC+ producer Kazakhstan is estimated...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build

This week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated the inventory draw for crude oil to be 1.077 million barrels, after analysts predicted a draw of 1.95 million barrels. U.S. crude inventories shed a total of some 76 million barrels since the start of 2021. In the previous week, the API...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Oil Bulls Begin The Year With A Bang

With oil inventories tightening and demand for crude exceeding expectations, oil markets have been seized by bullish sentiment at the start of 2022. Oil has started off on a positive note in 2022 so far, with robust demand continuously exceeding market expectations and Omicron fears waning. - Even though there...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
b975.com

U.S. new vehicle prices hit record high in December – Kelley Blue Book

(Reuters) – The average transaction price of new vehicles in the United States shot up nearly 14% in December from the previous year, driven by strong sales of luxury vehicles, auto industry consultancy Kelley Blue Book said in a report on Tuesday. The prices hit a record high of...
RETAIL
DailyFx

Crude Oil Prices at Risk on Powell Hearing, Waning Demand Cues

Crude oil prices edge lower in broadly risk-off trade but volatility is muted. Fed Chair Powell due at Senate hearing, data may signal waningdemand. Key chart resistance eyed near $80/bbl, support anchored above $75/bbl. Crude oil prices edged lower for a second day consecutive day on Monday, in a move...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil prices fall on demand concerns and rising Libyan output

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell Monday as concerns about demand fears stoked by the rapid global rise in Omicron coronavirus infections overtook concerns about oil supply from Kazakhstan. Brent crude fell 92 cents, or 1%, to $80.83 a barrel at 1:38 p.m. Eastern (1738 GMT). U.S....
TRAFFIC

