Amid Challenging 2022 Midterm Election for Democrats, Republicans Hope To Turn Dallas County Red In November

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Republicans say this November, they want to turn Dallas County red.

The county has been dominated by Democrats since the 2006 general election and became bluer after the 2018 midterm election under President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the Dallas County Republican Party held a news conference featuring many candidates running for county races.

Dallas County GOP Chair Jennifer Stoddard Hadju announced, “We believe it’s time for a change.”

She cited Covid-19 restrictions and inflation as issues that will help them flip the county. “We’ve been out there, we’ve met with a lot of constituents, we’ve met with a lot of people who’ve said hey, I think I want to make a change.”

Republicans said they hope to take advantage of the 2022 midterm elections, which favor their party over the Democrats under President Joe Biden.

Dallas County Democratic Party Chair Kristy Noble acknowledged this year’s midterms will be challenging for Democrats.

But she also said that the Republican majority’s policies at the State Capitol, such as new restrictions for voting by mail and the decision not to expand Medicaid, the healthcare program for the poor, will hurt Republicans’ chances here.

“Their backs are up against the wall. They know the Texas Democrats are coming for them to change the trajectory of the state.”

Among the candidates featured at the Republicans’ news conference in Dallas was former Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson.

She was appointed DA by Governor Greg Abbott in December of 2016 to fill a vacancy left by Susan Hawk.

But Johnson lost to Democrat John Creuzot in the 2018 general election.

Creuzot is running for re-election and faces a primary challenge March 1st from Elizabeth Frizell, an attorney who lost in the primary four years ago in a close race.

When asked how she plans to win this November, Johnson cited residents she’s spoken with. “It’s my moment, it’s your moment when you look at the numbers, it’s changing.”

Stoddard Hadju also introduced Lauren Davis, an entrepreneur, and Dr. Edwin Flores, the Dallas ISD Trustee, who are both running for County Judge.

They will face either Democratic incumbent Clay Jenkins or his challenger, Billy Clark, an attorney.

Dallas County elections records show 474,212 registered voters did not vote in the November, 2020 Presidential election.

Both party leaders said they are reaching out to voters.

Stoddard Hadju said, “We’re very actively out in the community. We’re involved in community events like the one Friday for the troops and we will be involved in the Cinco De Mayo event.”

Noble said, “Every single candidate who is on our ballot, if we work together and collaborate and make sure every single Texan Democratic voter in Dallas County is touched, then that’s how we win.”

The general election is November 8th.

Follow Jack on Twitter & Facebook: @cbs11jack