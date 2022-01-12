ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

BakerHostetler hires Polsinelli government investigation leads

By David Thomas
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
(Reuters) - U.S. law firm BakerHostetler on Wednesday said it has tapped Brian McEvoy and Brian Rafferty from Polsinelli, where they served as chair and vice chair, respectively, of its government investigations group.

McEvoy was also the managing partner of Polsinelli's Atlanta office, which has 35 lawyers, per Polsinelli's website. Both McEvoy and Rafferty are white collar partners with experience in healthcare fraud litigation and defending healthcare providers and professionals.

McEvoy and Rafferty are currently representing William Moore, the former chief executive of Atlanta Medical Center Inc, over his alleged role in a scheme that allowed the center's parent company, Tenet Healthcare Corp, to fraudulently bill state Medicaid programs for $400 million, federal prosecutors have said. Moore has pleaded not guilty.

McEvoy said they will continue to represent Moore at BakerHostetler. Rafferty said they have "several high-profile investigations" that are not public that they expect to come with them.

The U.S. Justice Department has stepped up its scrutiny of healthcare providers over the past decade, McEvoy said. Joining BakerHostetler "affords us the opportunity to work with a deep bench of healthcare litigators and former federal prosecutors," he added. BakerHostetler says it has nearly 400 lawyers in its litigation practice.

McEvoy and Rafferty's arrival at BakerHostetler follows other high-profile moves to the Cleveland-founded firm in recent months.

In December, BakerHostetler recruited Jennifer Mitchell, the former vice president for privacy and legal compliance at Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. In November, the firm tapped Adam Finerman, a 28-year veteran of New York corporate law firm Olshan Frome Wolosky, to co-lead its IPOs and securities offerings team.

Chase Simmons, Polsinelli's chairman and CEO, said in a statement that the firm wished McEvoy and Rafferty well, and has chosen Leslie Spasser, a shareholder who advises on technology transactions, as the managing partner of its Atlanta office.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

David Thomas reports on the business of law, including law firm strategy, hiring, mergers and litigation. He is based out of Chicago. He can be reached at d.thomas@thomsonreuters.com and on Twitter @DaveThomas5150.

