Sullivan & Cromwell’s new co-chairs go for tricky balance

By Jenna Greene
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
Sullivan & Cromwell’s new co-chairs – Robert Giuffra (left) and Scott Miller (right). Courtesy: Sullivan & Cromwell

As the new co-chairs of Sullivan & Cromwell, Robert Giuffra Jr. and Scott Miller offered an unexpected answer about their top priority at the helm of the 900-lawyer firm.

It’s not increasing profits, opening new offices or improving technology.

“Our biggest asset is our culture. It’s been built up over generations,” Giuffra told me. “Our culture is our top priority.”

I admit, I’m skeptical when firm leaders extol their unique culture. But at 143-year-old Sullivan & Cromwell, where founder William Nelson Cromwell helped pioneer the model of a modern, international law firm (he played a key role getting the Panama Canal built, for example), the message feels genuine.

With all that history to live up to, Giuffra and Miller’s Jan. 1 elevation does represent a (modest) break in tradition. Until now, the firm has been headed by a single corporate partner. This is the first time it’s being led by two co-chairs, and the first time that one of them – Giuffra – is a litigator.

The pair took over for Joe Shenker, who served as chair for the past 12 years and continues as senior chair on the firm’s management committee.

For Giuffra, 61, and Miller, 60, sharing the job is key. “It enables us to maintain our practices,” Miller said.

It’s a tricky balance. Sullivan & Cromwell is not a small operation, with gross revenue in 2020 pegged at $1.55 billion and profits per equity partner at just under $5.2 million, according to Law.com. (The firm doesn’t publicly release its revenue and profits.) The new co-chairs told me that 2021 represented new highs for revenue and profits, though they declined to specify numbers.

You might think a business of that size would command a full-time leader. But law firms are curious enterprises, especially one like Sullivan & Cromwell, where building consensus and collaboration among the 173 equity-only partners is crucial.

On the continuum of law firms governed like corporations at one end and professional partnerships at the other, Sullivan & Cromwell is “very much” at the partnership end, Giuffra told me.

That means it’s not headed by a CEO-style managing partner “sitting and looking at spreadsheets all day long,” he said, but rather by practicing lawyers -- first among equals.

“You can’t divorce yourself from what the partnership is doing on a day-by-day basis and still effectively lead,” Miller said.

Giuffra added, “It generates respect from the partners if you’re in the trenches on the most important matters.”

They are.

Miller is a two-time winner of The American Lawyer’s Dealmaker of the Year, recognized most recently in 2021 for his work leading a team on behalf of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in its $60 billion merger with Peugeot S.A.

Giuffra is a lauded first-chair litigator, serving for example as national coordinating counsel for Volkswagen in its diesel-related matters and Goldman Sachs in a long-running securities fraud class action.

The danger of course is that diverting the duo to management would be akin to my favorite basketball team, the Golden State Warriors, pulling Steph Curry and Draymond Green off the court to coach. Wouldn’t you rather have them in the game?

That’s where the co-chairmanship comes in.

“I love trying cases. I plan to continue to try them as long as I practice law,” Giuffra said. But he also recognizes that being in trial requires his attention “24/7.”

If pressing firm business arises when he's in court, Miller is there to handle it. Likewise, when Miller is in the thick of a corporate transaction, he can pass the baton to Giuffra.

The pair in running the firm also rely on the other nine members of the management committee, as well as practice leaders such as litigation group managing partner Sharon Nelles; tax co-leaders Isaac Wheeler and Davis Wang; and general practice co-leaders Audra Cohen and Robert Schlein. In addition, the New York-based firm’s 13 offices – nine overseas plus Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Silicon Valley – are supervised by local managing partners.

The co-chairs are also aided by what Miller calls “truly outstanding” administrative staff, including c-suite executives. “We couldn’t do the job without their support.

In fact, both men laughed when I asked if their duties as co-chairs would take up more than half their time. Not normally, they responded. Not even close.

Which is also not to say they’re figureheads, tasked with giving welcome speeches to summer associates and champagne toasts to clients.

“As chairs, we lead the group discussion and help generate consensus,” Miller said.

Giuffra added, “There are not a lot of institutions in the world that have (Sullivan & Cromwell’s) history and tradition,” he said. “But the culture handed down to us is not static – it’s evolving.”

(CORRECTION: Column was changed to correct the first name of the co-leader of Sullivan & Cromwell's tax practice group.)

Jenna Greene writes about legal business and culture, taking a broad look at trends in the profession, faces behind the cases, and quirky courtroom dramas. A longtime chronicler of the legal industry and high-profile litigation, she lives in Northern California. Reach Greene at jenna.greene@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Reuters

