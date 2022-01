It’s Juventus vs. Inter Milan Wednesday in a 2022 Italian Super Cup matchup between the reigning Serie A champ and the current Italian Cup champs. Internazionale continues its dominant run through Italian League, holding first place in the standings with a record of 15-4-1. Lautaro Martínez and Edin Dzeko continue to league the scoring attack for the club. On the other side, Juventus currently sits in fifth place in Serie A with a record of 11-5-5. Wednesday’s Italian Super Coppa match will not be on conventional TV channels for fans in the United States. Instead, this match will be available to stream exclusively via Paramount+, which comes with a free trial.

UEFA ・ 22 HOURS AGO