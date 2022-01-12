Education funding framework released

BOSTON (CBS) – With Omicron cases remaining at a peak, Governor Baker and the Department of Education are facing pressure to ease the rules for in-person learning.
Specifically, the Massachusetts Teachers Association, the state’s biggest teachers’ union, is demanding the Department of Education be more flexible in allowing schools to use remote learning days on an as-needed basis. “The Department needs to be flexible to allow remote learning when a district deems that it is absolutely necessary for a temporary period of time,” explained President Merrie Najimy.
In a press conference Tuesday, Governor Baker stayed firm in his decision: remote learning is...
