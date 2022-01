The good thing about the Jacksonville Jaguars beating the Indianapolis Colts in the season finale is that their players and fans will leave 2021 with a good taste in the mouth. Sure, winning three games isn’t something to be proud but when you take into account all the dysfunction the Jags had to put up with while Urban Meyer was at the helm, their resilience and ability not to fall apart must be commended. Also, their core of young players will be motivated to get better in 2022 knowing what winning feels like.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO