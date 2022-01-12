ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Ron Michael Tague

mesabitribune.com
 15 hours ago

Ron Michael Tague, age 58 of Iron died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in his home, with his wife by his side. He was born Sept. 16, 1963, in Ft. Collins, Colo., the son of Richard and Cherryll (Smith) Tague. Ron served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged...

www.mesabitribune.com

Natchez Democrat

Tanya Denise Blanton

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Tanya Denise Blanton, 48, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Grove A.M.E. Church with Pastor Michelle Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of...
NATCHEZ, MS
wamwamfm.com

Marjorie Rash Miller

On December 20th, 2021 we bid farewell to Marjorie Rash Miller. Marge shined her light on those she knew for a mere 85 years. Those who were fortunate enough to know her were keenly aware that she never met a stranger, and that you were truly seen by her in even the briefest of encounters.
VINCENNES, IN
Post-Journal

Engagement

Mr. Arnold Allen Hewitt of Jamestown, N.Y. is pleased to announce the engagement of his sister, Ms. Diane Hewitt-Johnson, to Mr. J. Mark Johnson, brother of Sharon Riggs of Nolensville, Tenn. Ms. Hewitt-Johnson, a graduate of Roberts Wesleyan College, is the CEO at Chautauqua Opportunities Inc. She is the daughter...
JAMESTOWN, NY
mygateway.news

Matthew Marose

Matthew Stuart Marose, age 53, of Elmwood, Wisconsin, died at his mother’s home in Menomonie, Wisconsin, Thursday, December 30, 2021. His passing was due to health complications that he suffered from the COVID-19 virus. Matthew was born February 27, 1968, in Evanston, Illinois, to Ronald and Susan (Repp) Marose....
MENOMONIE, WI
thepampanews.com

George G. Liberty

George G. Liberty, 62 years of age, of Pampa, Texas, peacefully took Jesus’ hand into eternity while surrounded by the joyous laughter of his family as they reminisced of their many shenanigans together on Thursday, December 2, 2021, while in Pampa Regional Medical Center where he had been fighting Covid. He graced this world with his presence on May 25, 1959, in Lynwood, California to George Sr. and Dixie Lea Liberty.
PAMPA, TX
WXII 12

Remembering Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A leader within the Triad arts community and the former director of the Forsyth County Library has died. Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin is being remembered for her incredible work and dedication. Walter Sprinkle, Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin’s cousin, said she will long be remembered as someone who always shared her...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
myalbertlea.com

Alan J Christensen

Alan J Christensen, age 72, flew high with angels and was called home on Christmas Day, December 25, 2021 at his home. He defied the odds of ALS (Lou Gehrig’s) and stayed strong through 8 years of the cruel, terminal disease. A celebration of life visitation will be held...
ALBERT LEA, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Funeral announcements for 1/6/21

A memorial service will be held for Duane Ivan Johnson, age 86 of Austin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 7th at Moscow Lutheran Church of rural Austin. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church on Friday morning. Interment will take place at Moscow Lutheran Church Cemetery of rural Austin.
AUSTIN, MN
warwickonline.com

Doreen F. Erwin

Doreen F. Erwin, 76, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Greenwood Center in Warwick. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late James F. and Violet M. (Young) Erwin and sister of the late Stanley E. Erwin. Doreen was employed in the Jewelry industry for many years before retiring and attended Hillsgrove House where she used her many gifts to serve others. She will be remembered as a woman who had great faith. Her funeral service will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 at 11am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, RI 02889. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.com.
WARWICK, RI
warwickonline.com

Jason K. Spencer

Jason K. Spencer, 46, passed away Saturday December 25, 2021. He was the loving husband to Susana M. (Costa-Mota) Spencer for 25 years. Born in Richmond, VA, he was the son of the late Newton T. and Katheryne J. (Long) Spencer; step son to Bill Mason. Jason was the loving father of Kassandra Spencer; brother of Keith Spencer and his wife Christy and Kevin Spencer and his wife Martha. He leaves behind Burland Burbette; who was a father figure to Jason. Jason was full of light; he was the life of the party. His sarcastic, witty sense of humor always made anyone around him laugh. He was a man of his word, if he said he was going to do something he did it, always staying in touch with everyone he cared about near and far. Jason was employed by Verizon since 1997 and worked as a splicer out of the New England way garage. He was a proud member of IBEW local 2323 and loyal member of the 2323 riding club, he had a passion for riding. It was with the RC where he became a beloved friend while supporting many labor and community organizations in their times of need. When Jason wasn't working, he loved spending time with his family in his free time; watching movies, going to dinner and traveling to new places together is what made him happy. He was a great husband and father. In Jason's youth, he enjoyed participating in freestyle rap battles; he could even bust a move and break dance on the dance floor. He was a big fan of the group called "Run DMC" and would always rap their songs anywhere anytime always leaving smiles on everyone's face with his gestures. Jason's genuine dedication in helping others is the reason why he became an organ donor and because of that he is able to save so many more lives. We are so proud of everything he has accomplished in life; he was loved and will be missed by everyone. A visitation will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 2-4pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, RI 02889. Burial will be private. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.com.
WARWICK, RI
gilavalleycentral.net

Herschel Joseph Medlin

Herschel Joseph Medlin, a resident of Pima and a United States Marine Corps veteran, passed into eternal life, Tuesday afternoon, December 14, 2021, at the Banner University Hospital in Phoenix, with his beloved wife, Jessica, at his side. Herschel was 48. Herschel was a loyal and faithful protecter of the...
SAFFORD, AZ
WRBI Radio

Mr. Howard Junior Mallory

Mr. Howard Junior Mallory, age 81, of Dillsboro, Indiana, formerly of Vevay, Indiana, was born on July 11, 1940 to Howard and Virginia (Thornton) Mallory in Madison, Indiana. He was raised in Switzerland County near Moorefield where his parents farmed and milked cows. He was an only child but his Cousin Warner Hammond came to live with them when Junior was born. He went to Vevay High School and graduated in 1958. He was a welder by trade and worked at Williamson Heater in Madison, IN. After getting married in 1962 he moved to Cincinnati with his wife, Dorothy, and worked for Gold Medal Products. Three years later they moved back to Pleasant, IN where he was employed by Reliance Electric until December of 2000 when he retired. During that time they also farmed raising tobacco, corn, and soybeans. After retirement from Reliance in 2000 he worked for C.I. Family Worship Center in maintenance and retired from the church in 2006. He was a very hard worker and could fix or make anything. God truly blessed him with many talents and the best of all was as a Husband, Father, and Grandfather. In 2008 he was diagnosed with prostate cancer then in 2016 he was found to have stage four lung cancer and by 2019 the cancer had spread to his brain. He was admitted to Manderly Health Care Center in Osgood, Indiana on April 9, 2020 and passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. He has countless people that love him that came to the Mallory’s home all the time. He was a very loved man by all who knew him.
VEVAY, IN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
eastcountytoday.net

Ron Bernal: Thank You Antioch

The following words by outgoing Antioch City Manager Ron Bernal were included in the City Manager Bi-Monthly Update which also announced the new Interim City Manager, Cornelius Johnson. Thank You Antioch. Well, I knew this day was coming, just not so fast! Thinking about all of my experiences and encounters...
ANTIOCH, CA
leesburg-news.com

Wanda Lee Altizer

Wanda Lee (Back, Wyatt) Altizer Born October 1927 Entered Heaven December 23, 2021. Wanda Altizer, who was raised in Corbin Kentucky, moved numerous times while saying, “Dennis, this is the last time I’m moving.” Firstly, she became part of the great Appalachian Migration to the “North” in 1955. Her first husband, Russell Wyatt, took a factory job in Ohio and then, a couple of years later, another GM factory job in Indiana. Wanda and the two youngsters became immigrants. The automobile factories paid a decent wage.
LARGO, FL
easternshorepost.com

Rita C. Scharwath Joyce

Ms. Rita C. Scharwath Joyce, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 27, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Onancock. She was born April 30, 1931, in Orange, N.J., to Elizabeth and Clemmons Scharwath. She is predeceased by her parents; her infant daughter, Debra Lee Danziger;...
ONANCOCK, VA
Times-Union Newspaper

Charles H. Koontz

Charles H. Koontz, of Winona Lake, went home to be with his Lord and Savior whom he loved and served, at 3:25 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake, at the age of 91. Charles was born in Masontown, Pa., on June 22, 1930,...
WINONA LAKE, IN
Duxbury Clipper

Janet Pierce, 65

Janet (Bille) Pierce, 65, of Plymouth and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, formerly of Duxbury and Canton, passed away from glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive terminal brain cancer on Dec. 30. She was diagnosed two months ago. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut, raised in Canton, where she met her high school...
CANTON, MA
Corydon Democrat

Linda R. Byrd

Linda Ruth Byrd, 71, Palmyra, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany. Born Feb. 15, 1950, in Chevrolet, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Bill and Ruth Darlene Boyles Johnson. She was a graduate of Dupont Manual High School and Spencerian Business College,...
NEW ALBANY, IN
geneseorepublic.com

Looking Back Cambridge

The Cambridge High School choir performed “Yuletide Rhythm” during the school’s winter concert Tuesday, Dec. 5. Sitting inside the sleigh are Shelby DeLeiis, Abbi Stevenson, Jasmine Harp and Grace Pool. Jared Wells is accompanying the group on the drums. Madison Swanson won the children’s prize during the...
CAMBRIDGE, IL
iowa.media

Jackie Umland of Perry

Jacqueline Ellen Umland, 66, was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on Dec. 21, 1955, the daughter of Billy Lee and Maureen Hansen, and she died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Bright Kavanagh House in Des Moines, Iowa. Jackie married David Benjamin Umland on Dec. 15, 1979, in Adel. They lived in...
PERRY, IA

