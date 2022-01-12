Ron Michael Tague

Mr. Howard Junior Mallory, age 81, of Dillsboro, Indiana, formerly of Vevay, Indiana, was born on July 11, 1940 to Howard and Virginia (Thornton) Mallory in Madison, Indiana. He was raised in Switzerland County near Moorefield where his parents farmed and milked cows. He was an only child but his Cousin Warner Hammond came to live with them when Junior was born. He went to Vevay High School and graduated in 1958. He was a welder by trade and worked at Williamson Heater in Madison, IN. After getting married in 1962 he moved to Cincinnati with his wife, Dorothy, and worked for Gold Medal Products. Three years later they moved back to Pleasant, IN where he was employed by Reliance Electric until December of 2000 when he retired. During that time they also farmed raising tobacco, corn, and soybeans. After retirement from Reliance in 2000 he worked for C.I. Family Worship Center in maintenance and retired from the church in 2006. He was a very hard worker and could fix or make anything. God truly blessed him with many talents and the best of all was as a Husband, Father, and Grandfather. In 2008 he was diagnosed with prostate cancer then in 2016 he was found to have stage four lung cancer and by 2019 the cancer had spread to his brain. He was admitted to Manderly Health Care Center in Osgood, Indiana on April 9, 2020 and passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. He has countless people that love him that came to the Mallory’s home all the time. He was a very loved man by all who knew him.
